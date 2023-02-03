Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Attakapas reveled in the spirit of Mardi Gras 2023
The all-ladies Krewe of Attakapas held its annual ball and pageant at the Frem F. Boustany Center, also known as the Heymann Center, on Jan. 28 in Lafayette. The krewe keeps its members secret and behind masks, so it is always a fun party shrouded in a little bit of mystery. Ladies dressed in costumes with a Native American theme paraded down the runway to festive music and treated the audience to some entertaining dance moves along the way.
Thibodaux firefighter almost dies, but lives to create his own King Cakes
Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana meat lovers enter a life-long relationship with almost anything on the menu. Anything on the menu at Bourgeois Meat Market according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood. And it’s in the middle of the menu, in the middle of the meat market where you bump into […]
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Photos: Krewe du Vieux pokes fun at Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Krewe du Vieux, a parade known for with lots of political satire, marched French Quarter. Jan Ramsey, the publisher of OffBeat Magazine, reigned as Queen. Check out some of the best floats, walkers and highlights in the gallery below.
brproud.com
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – When you’re a Louisiana artist like Mandy Mae Poche in Ponchatoula, you want people to like your paintings as much as you like painting them. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that’s Mandy Mae’s mission. Then one day,...
KLFY.com
Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
NOLA.com
Eve gathers for annual affair with 'We Go Together Like...' theme
The Krewe of Eve gathered for the 37th annual dinner dance Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville with a theme of "We Go Together Like…" Reigning as Queen Eve XXXVII was Mrs. Heather Rietschel. Her majesty wore a cream peau de soie embellished gown with golden cluster appliques, Swarovski rhinestones and spotlight sequins. Her gold and cream collar was adorned with gold spotlight sequined fleur de lis and Austrian crystals.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale
Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
“Food Truck Friday” presented by home bank returns to Moncus Park
The series presented by Home Bank returns March 3, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and features multiple local vendors serving fresh and delicious local eats at beautiful Moncus Park.
Scott changes Mardi Gras parade route due to road construction
The Scott Mardi Gras parade route has been changed due to road construction.
brproud.com
Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish broke ground on the $2.9 million Bayou Country Sports Park expansion
Today, February 6, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish City Council and Parish President Gordon E. Dove broke ground on a new expansion of the Bayou Country Sports Park. The $2.9 million expansion project is set to include two new beach volleyball courts, professional sports lighting, a new parking lot, and two new soccer fields complete with irrigation and draining.
houmatimes.com
Krewe of Hercules names Honorary Grand Marshal at Terrebonne ARC social
The Krewe of Hercules hosted its 5th Annual Terrebonne ARC “Let’s Get Together” Social on Friday, January 27, where the krewe announced their “Honorary Grand Marshal” as Mr. Roy Thibodeaux. The Krewe of Hercules hosts dinner and a dance party for the clients of TARC...
Opelousas, Louisiana Man Arrested for Zoosiana Monkey Theft – No Monkeys Recovered
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The man believed to be responsible for the theft of 12 monkeys at Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana, has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Well-known local restaurant opening location on Johnston St.
The Mexican cantina and grill, which already has multiple locations throughout Lafayette Parish, will be opening on Johnston St. soon.
louisianaradionetwork.com
A Florida woman walks into a Louisiana gas station with a blow torch…
37-year-old Natalie Jade Jarvis of Florida, armed with a blowtorch and a repurposed school bus, painted with graffiti, led authorities in St. Tammany Parish on a chase during rush hour that ended in downtown Covington when she crashed into a fence on the grounds of St. Scholastica Academy. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt Suzanne Carboni said it all started at 6 AM when they received a call from a Mandeville gas station.
