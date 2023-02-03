ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Attakapas reveled in the spirit of Mardi Gras 2023

The all-ladies Krewe of Attakapas held its annual ball and pageant at the Frem F. Boustany Center, also known as the Heymann Center, on Jan. 28 in Lafayette. The krewe keeps its members secret and behind masks, so it is always a fun party shrouded in a little bit of mystery. Ladies dressed in costumes with a Native American theme paraded down the runway to festive music and treated the audience to some entertaining dance moves along the way.
LAFAYETTE, LA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – When you’re a Louisiana artist like Mandy Mae Poche in Ponchatoula, you want people to like your paintings as much as you like painting them. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that’s Mandy Mae’s mission. Then one day,...
PONCHATOULA, LA
KLFY.com

Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
OPELOUSAS, LA
NOLA.com

Eve gathers for annual affair with 'We Go Together Like...' theme

The Krewe of Eve gathered for the 37th annual dinner dance Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville with a theme of "We Go Together Like…" Reigning as Queen Eve XXXVII was Mrs. Heather Rietschel. Her majesty wore a cream peau de soie embellished gown with golden cluster appliques, Swarovski rhinestones and spotlight sequins. Her gold and cream collar was adorned with gold spotlight sequined fleur de lis and Austrian crystals.
MANDEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish broke ground on the $2.9 million Bayou Country Sports Park expansion

Today, February 6, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish City Council and Parish President Gordon E. Dove broke ground on a new expansion of the Bayou Country Sports Park. The $2.9 million expansion project is set to include two new beach volleyball courts, professional sports lighting, a new parking lot, and two new soccer fields complete with irrigation and draining.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

A Florida woman walks into a Louisiana gas station with a blow torch…

37-year-old Natalie Jade Jarvis of Florida, armed with a blowtorch and a repurposed school bus, painted with graffiti, led authorities in St. Tammany Parish on a chase during rush hour that ended in downtown Covington when she crashed into a fence on the grounds of St. Scholastica Academy. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt Suzanne Carboni said it all started at 6 AM when they received a call from a Mandeville gas station.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy