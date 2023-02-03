Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Related
tourcounsel.com
Hampshire Mall | Shopping mall in Hadley, Massachusetts
Hampshire Mall is a primarily one-story shopping mall with a small second floor in Hadley, Massachusetts, United States, with approximately 30 stores owned by The Pyramid Companies. Current anchor stores include Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, PetSmart and Target. The mall is home to Interskate 91 North, a roller skating rink on the second floor.
tourcounsel.com
Greendale Mall | Shopping mall in Worcester, Massachusetts
The Greendale Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located near the intersection of Interstates 290 and 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. The anchors were Best Buy, Big Lots, DSW, and a combination of TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. The mall first opened in 1982, anchored by Lechmere and Marshalls stores....
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000
Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Riverside Park and Speedway: Vintage photos from Western Massachusetts
Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts, was a gathering spot for fun as far back as the late 19th century when it was known as Riverside Grove (and Gallup’s Grove before that). Henry J. Perkins transformed the picnic grove into an amusement park more than 100 years ago with the...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Springfield Gardens tenants claim lack of heat
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the weekend, several Springfield Gardens tenants reached out to our newsroom to express frustrations with claims that the heat was not working in the freezing cold temperatures. “Code enforcement was here earlier. They looked at the foundation issues that have been going on for about...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 24 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 880-square-foot home on Station Road in Amherst that sold for $380,000.
57-year-old Springfield man missing since January 22nd
It's been just over two weeks since a Springfield man has gone missing in the eastern part of the state. Monday evening, 22News heard from his wife who is asking the public for help to find him.
VIDEO: Bobcat spotted on camera in Chicopee
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their driveway in Chicopee.
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
Bob ‘The Bikeman’ and volunteers make winter care packs for the homeless
Bob Charland, locally known as 'The Bikeman', was joined by volunteer officers, troops, and deputies at the Pedal Thru Youth store Saturday morning to pick up "cruiser care packs" at the Eastfield Mall.
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Massachusetts
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Massachusetts that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
Springfield rail car maker CRRC accuses ex-employee of stealing documents
A former employee of Springfield’s CRRC train car manufacturing plant is accused in a civil lawsuit of downloading and sharing sensitive company documents after leaving the Chinese-owned company earlier this year. In a civil complaint filed in Hampden Superior Court on Jan. 18, CRRC accuses Robert Tozian of having...
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
Comments / 3