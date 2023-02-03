ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire Mall | Shopping mall in Hadley, Massachusetts

Hampshire Mall is a primarily one-story shopping mall with a small second floor in Hadley, Massachusetts, United States, with approximately 30 stores owned by The Pyramid Companies. Current anchor stores include Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, PetSmart and Target. The mall is home to Interskate 91 North, a roller skating rink on the second floor.
HADLEY, MA
Greendale Mall | Shopping mall in Worcester, Massachusetts

The Greendale Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located near the intersection of Interstates 290 and 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. The anchors were Best Buy, Big Lots, DSW, and a combination of TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. The mall first opened in 1982, anchored by Lechmere and Marshalls stores....
WORCESTER, MA
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000

Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
LUDLOW, MA
Getting Answers: Springfield Gardens tenants claim lack of heat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the weekend, several Springfield Gardens tenants reached out to our newsroom to express frustrations with claims that the heat was not working in the freezing cold temperatures. “Code enforcement was here earlier. They looked at the foundation issues that have been going on for about...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
SOUTHWICK, MA
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

