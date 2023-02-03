ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, PA

thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
thebablueprint.com

New fundraiser kicks off at B-A

This year, Bellwood-Antis’ FCA Club will be fundraising and donating money to Unto, a CRU ministry, in order to raise money to purchase seeds to assist the poor and hungry. The seeds drive is a day when students from FCA and other clubs will help raise money and pack seeds to send to third world countries to try to help impoverished villagers grow plants on their own, to make them self-sustainable.
BELLWOOD, PA

