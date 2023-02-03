This year, Bellwood-Antis’ FCA Club will be fundraising and donating money to Unto, a CRU ministry, in order to raise money to purchase seeds to assist the poor and hungry. The seeds drive is a day when students from FCA and other clubs will help raise money and pack seeds to send to third world countries to try to help impoverished villagers grow plants on their own, to make them self-sustainable.

