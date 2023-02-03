Read full article on original website
Dottie Lehman Ortega
4d ago
Trees are necessary to protect the environment and the ecosystem we love here in our beautiful state!! Please help us to protect them!!!! 🌲 🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🥰🌲🌲😍
Reply
9
Trey White
4d ago
Then, they want move here to the eastern shore to escape the urban sprawl and the hustle bustle. They start building MORE developments full of horribly built houses, and bring all the urban sprawl they were trying to get away from over here with them. No thanks folks, stay over the bridge please. We like our trees.
Reply
8
James Hawkes
4d ago
Montgomery County is suppose to be green. I guess not. Democrat run so I am not surprised. Talk is cheap but their action speaks volumes. Say one thing and do another
Reply(2)
7
Related
4 Old Buyboats Start New Lives in Md. Waters
We hear a lot about old oyster boats being preserved on the Chesapeake Bay to keep history alive. But it’s unusual to hear of four early 20th-century oyster boats coming to make the Bay their homes for the first time. Four Connecticut oyster schooners arrived on the Chesapeake Bay...
This writer from Maryland is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Feb. 8, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Feb. 8, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Rec Alert: The Germantown Indoor Swim Center will operate on a modified schedule this week. 2. Food Resources: See food giveaway events today in Montgomery County. 3. Libraries:. programs offered today with Montgomery County...
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers are wrestling about all the places people can carry guns amid permit spike
Maryland lawmakers had their first crack Tuesday at a sweeping bill regarding concealed carry permits in the state and where residents will be able to freely take their firearms. The number of state residents who applied for concealed carry permits in the last six months of 2022 increased sevenfold after...
Wbaltv.com
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
sunshinewhispers.com
10 Delightful Places to See Daffodils in Maryland, DC, and Virginia
Check out this super happy list of the best places to see daffodils in Maryland, DC, and Virginia!. Let’s face it– even die hard powderhounds eventually tire of the cold winter temperatures (especially if those cold temps are, ahem.. lacking in snow accumulation). Every year, just when you...
wypr.org
Maryland's recreational marijuana bill will open marketplace in July, allow for pot cafés
Maryland lawmakers unveiled the long-awaited bill outlining how the state will structure its recreational marijuana market in the coming months. The bill, 88 pages long, allows state-licensed shops to sell recreational cannabis to consumers 21 years old and older starting on July 1. The bill sets standards for how marijuana...
whatsupmag.com
Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
Activists gather in Annapolis as hearings begin on gun control
ANNAPOLIS — Bills to tighten up Maryland’s gun laws brought out protests and activists Tuesday as more than 300 people signed up to speak to five gun control proposals to put an age limit on rifle possession, create a voluntary registration system to keep guns from suicidal people and restrict where guns can be carried throughout the state.
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
wmar2news
13 years ago, Snowmageddon buried Maryland under feet of snow
MARYLAND — Snowmageddon is a name that lives in infamy for many in Maryland. It was the second nor'easter of the season to drop feet of snow on an area that has already been in this situation earlier in the season. Over the course of 2 days, this storm...
mymcmedia.org
Council President Announces Steps to Boost Economic Development
Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass released a plan Monday with immediate next steps to try to boost economic development. “Here in Montgomery County, I think it is undeniable that we need to do a better job of making ourselves more economically competitive in the region,” Glass said during a media briefing Monday.
Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications
Bronson Winslow on February 6, 2023 The number of concealed carry permit applications in Maryland increased seven-fold following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June, according to a local USA Today outlet, Herald Mail Media. From June to December, applications increased by 5,283 to 79,983 with a total of 85,266, according to Herald Mail Media. There has been an increase in gun laws in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled in the New York State Rifle And Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which established a precedent for gun laws in the United States and established the need for historical The post Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications appeared first on Shore News Network.
mymcmedia.org
Donations Sought For Project Prom Dress Giveaway
Montgomery County Recreation will collect new and lightly used prom dresses, suits and other accessories through March 15. It’s all part of the second annual Praisner’s Project Prom Dress giveaway. Residents can bring items to the Marilyn Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville. The donations will be dry-cleaned...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County Schools redistricting scenarios to be announced Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Overcrowding and empty seats are among the enrollment issues forcing Anne Arundel County to redraw school boundary lines. Parents like Stephanie Doersam said they have a good idea of what to expect. "We need people to fight and say, 'we need this to happen.' Nobody wants...
Bay Net
Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
Hundreds in temporary cash assistance theft adds to Baltimore mom's struggle
A Baltimore mom fell on hard times and waited to be approved for temporary cash assistance then someone stole the money she received less than an hour after it was deposited into her account.
Comments / 16