northeastnebraskanews.us
Margaret J. DeBlauw
HARTINGTON — Margaret J. DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Jan. 30, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center, Hartington. Funeral services were Feb. 3 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington, with Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. A livestream of the funeral is available to view. The link has been added to the...
Neil 'Bushel' Devon Bloomquist
RANDOLPH — Funeral services for Neil “Bushel” Devon Bloomquist, 89, of Randolph will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Officiating the service will be Celebrant Father David Korth, Concelebrant Father Kevin Vogel, and Deacon Doug Tunink. Interment will take place at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Cemetery, rural Randolph.
