The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce is preparing for this weekends Gala Dinner and the coronation of Brett Butterfield as Roblan of the Year. CEO Gina Fitzpatrick says the dinner has already sold out. Gina says the chamber has really grown, partly because of the merger with Templeton Chamber of Commerce. Membership is approaching one thousand members.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO