Packed House at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero 02.07.2023
A packed house at republican headquarters in Atascadero last night to hear three speakers. A US senate candidate, Paso Robles school board candidate, and Mike Brown of COLAB all spoke. Kenny Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles school district. He said academy proficiency has fallen...
Chamber of Commerce 02.06.2023
The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce is preparing for this weekends Gala Dinner and the coronation of Brett Butterfield as Roblan of the Year. CEO Gina Fitzpatrick says the dinner has already sold out. Gina says the chamber has really grown, partly because of the merger with Templeton Chamber of Commerce. Membership is approaching one thousand members.
RAF at Paso Airport 02.06.2023
At the Paso Robles airport yesterday, the Royal Air Force conducted an open house, giving locals tours of their aircraft. Del Blair is the squadron leader. He tells KPRL the Brits are planning to leave the Paso Robles airport later this week. But they plan to return to the Paso...
Rape Sentencing 02.07.2023
A Paso Robles man gets six years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl who became lost after leaving the mid state fair last summer. 26-year-old Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia spotted the teenage victim wandering in his neighborhood after getting separated from her friends. She was reportedly intoxicated and crying....
In Sports 02.06.2023
Cal Poly unveils its football schedule for this coming fall. Six home games this season. The Mustangs will travel to University of San Diego on September second. They’ll also play non-conference games against San Jose State on September 9th and Lincoln University of Oakland which is a Division II school on September 16th. That will be a home game.
