Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
chatsports.com
3 free agent receivers that would level up the Cowboys offense
The Cowboys now have a clearer idea of what their offense is going to look like in 2023 from a conceptual standpoint after the news that Brian Schottenheimer will serve as the offensive coordinator with Mike McCarthy calling plays. But there is still work to be done with the roster on that side of the ball, particularly at the wide receiver position.
Huge, new Patrick Mahomes injury update revealed
Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the current status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Divisional Round, is expected to be good to go to for the Big Game according to his coach. “Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes, who admits isn’t 100%, Read more... The post Huge, new Patrick Mahomes injury update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
chatsports.com
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
chatsports.com
Could Eagles’ T.J. Edwards be Giants’ answer at linebacker?
The New York Giants linebacker corps was the critical vulnerability of the 2022 defense. Joe Schoen and the Giants’ front office cycled through players until signing Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions practice squad late in the season. Davis started two playoff games alongside Jaylon Smith; both are now free agents.
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com
FTR’s first 2023 mock draft: The Seahawks address the trenches
(not a typo - - and, yes, the title says this is my first mock draft . .
chatsports.com
Part II: Free agents wide receivers that make sense in Mike McCarthy’s offense
The wide receiver position dominated the talk of last offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, and just two weeks into a new cycle this hasn’t changed. What has changed is who will be calling the plays for Dak Prescott to get the ball to these receivers, as Mike McCarthy is now the Cowboys play-caller, replacing Kellen Moore as the team still searches for an offensive coordinator.
chatsports.com
Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl
You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
chatsports.com
Joe Woods gets another DC job in NFL immediately but there’s a catch
One of the biggest and most important changes that the Cleveland Browns made this offseason was to move on from DC Joe Woods and hire Jim Schwartz. In fact, Schwartz’s hire is one of just three things noted that the team needed this offseason to get back to the playoffs in 2023.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers look to add an athletic defensive lineman with their top pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2023 offseason. With free agency as the next big event to shape next season’s roster, it will be followed by the NFL draft in April. The Steelers will have a number of decisions with players who were on the 2022 roster and will have the opportunity to add some free agent acquisitions before making their first draft selection. The NFL combine and player pro days will also shape the team’s big boards before the draft.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl only Giants mock draft
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and there are only two draft slots left to be determined. So why not take the time for a quick mock draft?. To put a bit different (and topical) spin on things, all of my picks for the New York Giants are made from participants from the Senior Bowl. This year’s Senior Bowl had a very strong roster, so it was actually easier than expected to fill out an entire seven-round draft with only players from that game.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: ESPN gives Dallas Cowboys help at offensive line and in secondary
Dallas Cowboys, Clark Phillips III, ESPN, Matt Miller, National Football League (NFL), Connor McGovern, Bijan Robinson, Tyron Smith, Walt Torrence. Dallas Cowboys fans are focused squarely on offseason activity which includes the likes of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. The latter was a heavy focus of the league this past weekend with the Senior Bowl happening and as soon as the Super Bowl is over attention will shift to the NFL Combine.
chatsports.com
Broncos poach Zach Strief from the Saints
Not long after it was announced that the New Orleans Saints were signing Joe Woods to be their DC, news broke that the team is losing assistant OL coach Zach Strief. The #Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their new O-line coach, source said. The long-time #Saints offensive lineman standout and favorite of Sean Payton, he quickly ascended in the coaching ranks after serving as assistant OL coach. Now lands in Denver.
chatsports.com
Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin
From a marketing standpoint, Justin Fields has been one of the more popular players in the NFL since he was drafted in 2021. The Chicago Bears started that offseason with a social media proclamation that Andy Dalton was their QB1, but fans knew. Everyone knew. The league sold a ton...
Comments / 0