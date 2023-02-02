Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fellow Democrat seeks to challenge Albra for town supervisor nomination
FISHKILL – Maureen Natrella, the former Dutchess County Conservative Party chairperson who recently became a Democrat has expressed interest in running against incumbent Fishkill Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, who is also a Democrat. The disclosure was made after former Fishkill Town Councilwoman Jackie Bardini, the incoming secretary-treasurer for the Fishkill Democratic Committee disclosed information mentioned during an executive committee meeting that was held last week.
yonkerstimes.com
Former County Legislator Ruth Walter Announces Bid to Take Seat Back from James Nolan
Ruth Walter Launches Bid To Make County Government More Accountable to Community Needs; Vows to ‘Deliver Results for Residents who have been Under-represented.’ With Campaign Rematch, Walter Joins a Growing Chorus of Voters Unhappy with the Lack of Leadership Under Current Representative. Former County Legislator Ruth Walter has...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh mayor to seek reelection
NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey plans to seek reelection to his second full four-year term as Newburgh’s top elected official in November. He was a city councilman initially and took over the mayor’s role when then-Mayor Judy Kennedy died. Harvey, a Democrat, served one year before running...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston Library renovation receives major financial boost
KINGSTON – In what the Kingston Library is calling “the latest example of community endorsement of our long-range plan,” it announced a $2 million grant from the Novo Foundation. The grant is given in support of the renovation of the library’s historic building and will pay for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz woman applies for state cannabis dispensary license
NEW PALTZ – A New Paltz woman has applied to the state to operate an adult-use retail cannabis dispensary. Lila Luckie’s LLC would be located in an existing building at 88 North Chestnut Street in the Village of New Paltz and would “build a brand on the core values of customer service and care, honesty and community outreach,” according to the attorneys for the business, Cuddy Feder LLP.
Mid-Hudson News Network
McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
Free tax help offered in Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties
People can get help by calling 211 to schedule an appointment through the United Way's helpline 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
News 12
Warming centers open across the Hudson Valley
Warming centers have opened across the Hudson Valley due to the bitter blast. Here's a list of centers in your area to help keep you safe and warm. The Rockland County Warming Center, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, is open to homeless single adults at the Dr. Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona. For more information call 845-942-5791.
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County takes first steps to develop Schunnemunk Trail
GOSHEN – Orange County’s plans to develop a 10-mile-long Schunnemunk trail in the Salisbury Mills area have taken the first steps as the county has begun plans to purchase the land from the Open Space Institute, conduct the state’s required environmental quality review, and design the project.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter to the Editor: Judge DeProspo apologized for his mistakes and should not have resigned
I have known Judge DeProspo for many years both as Chairman of the Republican Party and as Orange County Judge. You would be hard-pressed to find a more decent, caring, hard-working and very successful person. He, along with his wonderful wife Kate, who also was a Judge in Orange County...
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Staying warm for homeless is full-time job
PORT JERVIS – A warm home, soft bed, shower, food, transportation, health care, time with family – simple things most people experience daily – were the focus of a recent nationwide survey and are the focus of Port Jervis’ Warming Station. Those without such life-basics were the emphasis of America’s annual homeless Point in Time (PIT) surveys, conducted last week in Port Jervis and throughout the nation.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
School officials said lunch on the first day of Black History Month was supposed to be Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit -- but that is not what was served.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop
TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Despite two deadly falls since 2019, OSHA inspectors fault Nanuet contractor
HO-HO-KUS, NJ – Two roofing workers dead – victims of preventable workplace falls in the Hudson Valley/Catskills – both in the month of February – the first in 2019 in Kameisha Lake and the second in 2022 in Spring Valley. Seven federal workplace safety inspections in...
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
