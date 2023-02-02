ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Fellow Democrat seeks to challenge Albra for town supervisor nomination

FISHKILL – Maureen Natrella, the former Dutchess County Conservative Party chairperson who recently became a Democrat has expressed interest in running against incumbent Fishkill Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, who is also a Democrat. The disclosure was made after former Fishkill Town Councilwoman Jackie Bardini, the incoming secretary-treasurer for the Fishkill Democratic Committee disclosed information mentioned during an executive committee meeting that was held last week.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh mayor to seek reelection

NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey plans to seek reelection to his second full four-year term as Newburgh’s top elected official in November. He was a city councilman initially and took over the mayor’s role when then-Mayor Judy Kennedy died. Harvey, a Democrat, served one year before running...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston Library renovation receives major financial boost

KINGSTON – In what the Kingston Library is calling “the latest example of community endorsement of our long-range plan,” it announced a $2 million grant from the Novo Foundation. The grant is given in support of the renovation of the library’s historic building and will pay for...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz woman applies for state cannabis dispensary license

NEW PALTZ – A New Paltz woman has applied to the state to operate an adult-use retail cannabis dispensary. Lila Luckie’s LLC would be located in an existing building at 88 North Chestnut Street in the Village of New Paltz and would “build a brand on the core values of customer service and care, honesty and community outreach,” according to the attorneys for the business, Cuddy Feder LLP.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Warming centers open across the Hudson Valley

Warming centers have opened across the Hudson Valley due to the bitter blast. Here's a list of centers in your area to help keep you safe and warm. The Rockland County Warming Center, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, is open to homeless single adults at the Dr. Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona. For more information call 845-942-5791.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County takes first steps to develop Schunnemunk Trail

GOSHEN – Orange County’s plans to develop a 10-mile-long Schunnemunk trail in the Salisbury Mills area have taken the first steps as the county has begun plans to purchase the land from the Open Space Institute, conduct the state’s required environmental quality review, and design the project.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Staying warm for homeless is full-time job

PORT JERVIS – A warm home, soft bed, shower, food, transportation, health care, time with family – simple things most people experience daily – were the focus of a recent nationwide survey and are the focus of Port Jervis’ Warming Station. Those without such life-basics were the emphasis of America’s annual homeless Point in Time (PIT) surveys, conducted last week in Port Jervis and throughout the nation.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop

TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
FISHKILL, NY

