Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri lawmaker is fighting to name an official food for Missouri’s State Fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis County, filed House Bill 788. The bill would make corn dogs the official food of the fair. The bill has...
Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups
The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version. Missouri legislators have […] The post Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups appeared first on Missouri Independent.
1 of 2 former clerks admit stealing thousands in city funds from tiny north St. Louis County town
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — One of two former city clerks admitted Monday to stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling city of Flordell Hills. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count each of mail and wire fraud. In Woodson’s individual plea, she admitted to stealing more than $400,000.
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
FOX2now.com
St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home buyouts in Heritage subdivision
New changes in the Heritage subdivision in St. Charles County, where some homes are in danger of sliding down a hill. One home was already demolished after it began to fall apart due to soil erosion. St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home …. New changes in the...
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
Former Flordell Hills city clerk admits stealing $487K from municipality
A former employee in the St. Louis County municipality of Flordell Hills appeared in federal court on Monday and admitted stealing several hundred thousand dollars over a six-year period, well over the city’s annual budget.
Missouri Emergency Agency emphasizes the importance in earthquake preparedness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is home to one of the largest active seismic zones in the US. The New Madrid fault line experiences 200 earthquakes annually. Emergency officials want you to know how to prepare if a disaster strikes. Unlike other natural disasters, an earthquake can happen anytime without...
LIST: Cannabis dispensaries in the St. Louis region
Nearly three months after Missourians voted to legalize marijuana, they can now buy it. Sales are already underway for those 21 and older. Missouri’s first round of recreational marijuana sales began Friday; the legalization took effect on Monday.
Police: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
After St. Louis police reported 149 cars stolen in a single week, a new wave has begun.
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
Large-scale fight at Fairview Heights Sky Zone draws police presence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to 911 calls that over 150 people were fighting at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights Saturday night. At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Fairview Heights Police arrived at Sky Zone and called for emergency assistance from other police departments in the area. It is...
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
waste360.com
U.S. EPA Sets Cleanup Dates for Landfill Containing Manhattan Project Waste
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set a date to begin remediation of radioactive waste located at the West Lake Landfill. Clean-up will initiate at the landfill, located in Bridgeton, Mo. in March 2024. The radioactive waste was shipped to the site in the late 70s, buried and covered. It originated during the Manhattan Project in St. Louis.
Lawmakers introduce tax breaks while Missouri budget sits in surplus
The Missouri budget sits with a $6 billion surplus after the state received federal pandemic relief funds. Now, lawmakers are proposing ways to take advantage of those funds through tax cuts. The post Lawmakers introduce tax breaks while Missouri budget sits in surplus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
Man dies in head-on crash in St. Louis County Monday evening
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Twill Court in Moline Acres. According to a...
Brandon Bosley Is the Wrong Alderman to Make St. Louis Streets Safer
The sponsor of Board Bill 120 is now walking back pedestrian safety provisions in favor of unrelated projects
rejournals.com
Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters
Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
