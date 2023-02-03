ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 2

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups

The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version.  Missouri legislators have […] The post Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

1 of 2 former clerks admit stealing thousands in city funds from tiny north St. Louis County town

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — One of two former city clerks admitted Monday to stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling city of Flordell Hills. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count each of mail and wire fraud. In Woodson’s individual plea, she admitted to stealing more than $400,000.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
waste360.com

U.S. EPA Sets Cleanup Dates for Landfill Containing Manhattan Project Waste

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set a date to begin remediation of radioactive waste located at the West Lake Landfill. Clean-up will initiate at the landfill, located in Bridgeton, Mo. in March 2024. The radioactive waste was shipped to the site in the late 70s, buried and covered. It originated during the Manhattan Project in St. Louis.
BRIDGETON, MO
rejournals.com

Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters

Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy