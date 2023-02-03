ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. The 450 soldiers are made from Walnut Ridge,...
Missouri recreational marijuana sales topped $8 million in the first weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Marijuana dispensaries reported nearly $8.6 million in sales for Missouri’s first weekend of recreational sales. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the preliminary numbers on Monday. With the 6 percent tax imposed on recreational marijuana in the state, tax revenue totaled around $510,000 for the first three days. Municipalities may add a 3 percent tax for recreational marijuana.
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
