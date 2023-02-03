Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. The 450 soldiers are made from Walnut Ridge,...
KYTV
Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri lawmaker is fighting to name an official food for Missouri’s State Fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis County, filed House Bill 788. The bill would make corn dogs the official food of the fair. The bill has...
KYTV
Missouri recreational marijuana sales topped $8 million in the first weekend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Marijuana dispensaries reported nearly $8.6 million in sales for Missouri’s first weekend of recreational sales. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the preliminary numbers on Monday. With the 6 percent tax imposed on recreational marijuana in the state, tax revenue totaled around $510,000 for the first three days. Municipalities may add a 3 percent tax for recreational marijuana.
KYTV
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
KYTV
Missouri Emergency Agency emphasizes the importance in earthquake preparedness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is home to one of the largest active seismic zones in the US. The New Madrid fault line experiences 200 earthquakes annually. Emergency officials want you to know how to prepare if a disaster strikes. Unlike other natural disasters, an earthquake can happen anytime without...
KYTV
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
Comments / 0