ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff presses to join regional drug unit

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LluZh_0kbhJGDS00

Pollock wants to dedicate a detective to Central Oregon Drug Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy