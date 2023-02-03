Read full article on original website
The Voice in the Metaverse
With its signature blind auditions (and competitive celebrity coaches), The Voice helped to redefine singing talent competitions. In another groundbreaking, innovative move, the hit show has made its way into the metaverse, thanks to a partnership between ITV Studios and Virtual Brand Group (VBG). “We are always looking at new...
Inside Gabby’s Dollhouse with Traci Paige Johnson & Jennifer Twomey
Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey offered delegates an inside look at the process behind making the hit DreamWorks Animation series Gabby’s Dollhouse at the TV Kids Festival today. The hybrid live-action/animated series has been a hit for Netflix and has been sold to a number of other platforms...
Fremantle & Edward Berger in First-Look Deal
Fremantle has secured a two-year, first-look deal with Nine Hours, the new production label set up by All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger and partner Luke Rivett. The partnership sees Fremantle become the primary home for all of Nine Hours’ television projects and gives the global producer...
Video Interview: Karen Fahlén & Jonas Karlsson Talk Hostage
A sequel to Stockholm Requiem, the Swedish thriller Hostage follows as the hijacking of a passenger aircraft leads to the arrest of a Syrian academic by the Swedish intelligence agency SAPO. The story centers on those who are bent on figuring out (and covering up) the truth. Jonas Karlsson reprises...
2023 Joburg Film Festival Unveils Winners
The winners of the 2023 Joburg Film Festival were announced in a ceremony on the penultimate day of the event, with the international jury naming the Egyptian feature Feathers best film. Feathers, directed by Omar El Zohairy, is an absurdist tale about a patriarch being transformed into a chicken. It...
George Clooney to Direct New Espionage Thriller for Showtime
Showtime has given a straight-to-series order for The Department (w.t.), which has George Clooney attached as director. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures, with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. It is based on Le Bureau Des Legendes (The Bureau), which was...
Eddie’s Lil’ Homies Adaptation in the Works with Netflix
Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, inspired by Eddie Betts’ children’s book series, has been co-commissioned by Netflix and Australia’s National Indigenous Television (NITV). With major production investment from the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), the series follows 8-year-old Eddie and his two best friends as they navigate childhood.
