Active Time 35 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes. Hungarian chicken paprikash delivers on all the winter staple fronts: It’s hearty, it’s warming, and if you add egg noodles, mashed potatoes, spaetzle (mini German dumplings), or spaetzle's Hungarian cousin, nokedli, it’s a complete meal. The process for making it is simple, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Before you do anything else, take the sour cream out of the refrigerator—letting it come to room temperature will help it blend seamlessly into the hot tomato sauce later. Second: Use an oven-safe skillet (or Dutch oven) large enough to hold everything once combined. And third, sear the chicken thighs in batches so that they have plenty of room to develop the color and flavor required to make the dish truly outstanding.

