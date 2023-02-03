Read full article on original website
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Chicken Paprikash With Buttered Egg Noodles
Active Time 35 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes. Hungarian chicken paprikash delivers on all the winter staple fronts: It’s hearty, it’s warming, and if you add egg noodles, mashed potatoes, spaetzle (mini German dumplings), or spaetzle's Hungarian cousin, nokedli, it’s a complete meal. The process for making it is simple, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Before you do anything else, take the sour cream out of the refrigerator—letting it come to room temperature will help it blend seamlessly into the hot tomato sauce later. Second: Use an oven-safe skillet (or Dutch oven) large enough to hold everything once combined. And third, sear the chicken thighs in batches so that they have plenty of room to develop the color and flavor required to make the dish truly outstanding.
Furikake-Ranch Snack Mix
Furikake Chex Mix, a popular fixture in Hawaii, meets another American favorite: ranch seasoning. Like all good snack mixes, this one is open to swaps and modifications. Can’t find Bugles? Try oyster crackers! Prefer it spicy? Add a hot sauce to the syrup. That said, please don’t be tempted to nudge up the temp to bake it faster; it needs the low-and-slow time in the oven to dry out and crisp up completely (humid days may even warrant an additional 15–20 minutes of baking time). This recipe feeds a crowd but can be halved easily and stored in an airtight container or resealable bag for up to 2 weeks—if you don’t manage to eat it all before then somehow.
Tahini Hot Fudge Skillet Cake
If cake had a personality, this one would be the people pleaser. Gluten-free? “Pick me!” it would say. Dairy-free? “I’m here!” No mixer? “I got you.” Intensely chocolaty with a brownie-like chew, it has a little something for everyone. (Semisweet chocolate contains no dairy by default, but check your package to be sure.) Thanks to its slick viscosity, tahini magically emulsifies with water and chocolate for a smooth, satiny sauce. For the fudgiest texture, be careful not to overmix the cake batter.
Soy-Braised Brisket
Kalbi jjim is a classic Korean braised short rib dish my family ate at countless celebrations. This recipe nods to that tradition while also paying homage to my favorite NYC delicatessen staple: brisket. This hearty crowd-pleasing roast, braised in a luscious soy and oyster sauce combo, takes a lot less time than traditional Korean kalbi jjim would and results in much more to share too. Cut the brisket in half if it doesn’t fit in one pot, and if it comes with a fat cap, trim only the fat that extends beyond the meat. The fat will render slowly and help baste the brisket during cooking. Sweet dates (subbing in for traditional jujubes) lend a balancing touch to the savory jus, and frozen pearl onions will save you peeling time.
Carrot Sheet Cake With Cream Cheese Whip
Making carrot cake is all fun and games until you break a sweat and shred a knuckle grating all those carrots. Taking a page from Brazilian bolo de cenoura, this sheet cake blends them right into the batter instead, resulting in a sunset orange treat, softly squidgy from the purée and remarkably easy to make. Chunks of chewy dried pineapple and candied ginger stand in for raisins, and the cream cheese frosting is light and airy, a mousse-like delicacy. Baked in an entirely unfussy 13x9" pan, this is begging to be toted to a spring picnic in the park.
Pork Vindaloo
Pork vindaloo is a beloved stew from the Indian state of Goa, influenced by a garlicky Portuguese dish called carne de vinha d’alhos. The Goan version features chunks of meat, cooked until tender, in a red chile and vinegar sauce. Vindaloo is spicy—that is a fact—but it’s important for there to be a balance: My pork vindaloo recipe has enough chiles to make you break a sweat but not so many that you won’t taste anything else. I also call for using a combination of pork shoulder and fattier pork belly to offset the tangy bite.
Stewy Miso Eggplant and Potatoes
This recipe is proof that stews don’t always need to be simmered for hours on end to be complex, rich, and satisfying. In this delicious and easy vegetarian stew, eggplants and potatoes are cooked in a deeply savory miso sauce with a funky, salty-sweet richness. Both vegetables act like sponges, with the eggplant becoming tender and creamy and potatoes turning soft and toothsome, while soaking in all the umami flavor of the base. You can use Italian eggplants instead of the Japanese variety called for here, but remember that the Italian variety take longer to cook so increase the cook time by 10–15 minutes (they should feel fully tender when done). Top with crushed peanuts or fried onions for added texture.
Roasted Carrot Soup With Crispy Shallots
Why does butternut squash soup get all the hype? No more! Today, we’re here to lavish praise on this creamy carrot soup recipe. Here, sprightly fresh ginger wakes up the earthy-sweet roots, which are roasted on a sheet tray with peppers and shallots in the oven—no large pot or Dutch oven required. The high heat of the oven concentrates the sweetness of the vegetables; don’t be afraid of a few charred spots, which will add deep dimension to the creamy purée.
Cajun Chicken Gravy and Biscuits
For fans of biscuits and gravy, this dish is hard to ignore; when we see the classic breakfast combo on a menu, we’re going to order it, no questions asked. In this recipe, traditional pork sausage gravy gets an update with the help of ground chicken, a Cajun spice blend, and the Holy Trinity of Cajun cooking: onion, bell pepper, and celery, which add heft and a little sweetness to the mix. Flaky biscuits make the ideal accompaniment, and this simplified version tastes much more complicated than it is (a.k.a. no chilling required). One note: Be sure to note whether the Cajun spice blend you are using includes salt and adjust your seasoning accordingly.
This Tiny Broom Is the Only Thing That Helped Me Break My Paper Towel Habit
Welcome to Clean Enough, a new kind of cleaning column for busy home cooks who have better things to do than scrub and sanitize around the clock. Every other week, writer and mom Emily Farris shares tips, tools, and products that can help you stay on top of the dirtiest spots in the kitchen while also dispelling a few cleaning myths and cutting down on clutter.
Avgolemono Seafood Stew
Avgolemono is a classic Greek sauce made with eggs, lemon, and a warm broth. It’s incredibly tangy and silky. The dish is often made with rice and chicken, but this bright sauce works extremely well with seafood. My version features clams, snapper, and shrimp; but squid, mussels, and cockles would work just as well. The bright and briny broth is balanced with sweet anise flavor of fennel and onion. Save the fennel fronds as they make an excellent garnish adding a bright freshness.
Jam Muffins
Jelly-filled muffins, our take on the doughnut-shop favorite, make our customers almost giddy when they come in for their morning coffee. These jam muffins are baked, not fried, but just like doughnuts, they are finished with a vanilla-flavored glaze. This recipe was excerpted from 'Back in the Day Bakery Made...
Sparkling Preserved Lemonade
Like sparkling lemonade but funkier. Instead of using sparkling water for bubbles and simple syrup to offset the sourness of fresh lemon and the brininess of preserved lemon, feed two birds with one scone (see what we did there?) by using bittersweet tonic water to round it all out. You can follow our preserved lemon recipe to make your own at home, but store-bought will work just as well.
Clementine Pound Cake
I love to bake with all types of citrus fruits in the winter, when apple season is over and berry season has yet to begin, and one of my favorites to bake with is the clementine. This cake is scented with clementine zest and the glaze is made with two different chocolates. The combination of orange and chocolate is a classic one, and there’s a reason for that: the clementine’s sweet tartness and the rich flavor of chocolate make for a lovely pairing. Serve this loaf cake as a satisfying after-dinner treat.
How to Organize Your Kitchen Junk Drawer With a System That Will Stick
Anyone who claims they don’t have a kitchen junk drawer is either a liar or a sociopath. Because no matter how organized a person may be, everybody needs a place to stash all of those little random things that don’t really belong anywhere else. If your drawer is...
Epi Staffers’ Favorite Fancy Candles
I love a good subscription box. At one point I was paying for at least four—mostly because of the dopamine rush I’d get from opening a little promotional package filled with sample sizes of new makeup, skin care, housewares, and even condiments. Sure, I always ended up giving away or tossing at least half of the stuff, and every once in a while I’d get a weird rash from an eye cream or lip plumper, but it was all worth it because one month I received a tiny tin that contained what would become my favorite fancy candle.
The Bruvi Is the Only Pod Coffee Maker I Will Recommend
Moderately priced hotels, medium-size offices, car dealerships that claim to offer excellent customer service: These are the places I typically pod coffee in the wild. And yes, the machines are also ubiquitous among a not-so-picky set of coffee drinkers that range from recent college graduates to hurried, older professionals, but the bottom line is that single-serve coffee machines do not have a great reputation, either for coffee that tastes good or coffee that is environmentally friendly to make. But I’m always ready to try machines that bring pod coffee convenience while working to change that reputation.
Confetti Cake With Chocolate Frosting
If there’s only one cake you ever learn to make, let it be this. Yellow cake swaddled in chocolate frosting is perhaps the defining signifier of birthdays, and for good reason–it strikes just the right balance of chocolate and vanilla. Here, we go the extra mile with a shockingly simple frosting that tastes like deluxe chocolate custard, an über-tender crumb thanks to reverse creaming and cake flour, and colorful “confetti” sprinkles inside and out. We’re celebrating, aren’t we?
Gochujang Sloppy Joes
When I was growing up, Manwich, the canned sloppy joe sauce, was a family favorite for making and enjoying quick skillet meals. My still-speedy take uses gochujang for a smoky, spicy undertone. Treat this recipe as a way to hone your ideal levels of heat and sweetness by playing with the amount of gochujang, ketchup, and vinegar. Potato buns provide an ideal soft landing and cold pickle spears are a bright, crunchy counterpoint. When it comes to sloppy joes, the sloppier the better, so be sure to load up those buns and arm yourself with plenty of napkins!
