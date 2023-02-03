ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 2/7/23: Jon Berti settles on salary; 2023 giveaway schedule

This season’s Marlins giveaway schedule is dripping with nostalgia. In April alone, you can get a 30th anniversary car flag (Apr. 2), a short-sleeve hoodie celebrating the franchise’s two World Series championships (Apr. 16) and a reversible floppy hat with the Florida Marlins logo and colors (Apr. 30). There are also bobblehead giveaways on Jul. 9 and Aug. 27 featuring yet-to-be-announced Marlins alumni.
fishstripes.com

Projected 2023 Marlins payroll entering Spring Training

Let me begin by shouting out two invaluable tools for keeping up with MLB payroll details: Roster Resource and Cot’s Baseball Contracts. Wherever you have fishstripes.com bookmarked (you do have fishstripes.com bookmarked...right?!), add those sites to that same folder. Invaluable as they may be, they’re also imperfect. I think...
fishstripes.com

2023 Marlins Season Preview

Being different does not necessarily lead to getting better, but the Miami Marlins had to try something heading into 2023. Last season’s disaster called for them to make significant personnel, philosophical and cultural changes. We will soon find out whether or not those changes translate to extra wins. The...
