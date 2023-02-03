Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
SpaceX put a Tesla sportscar into space five years ago. Where is it now?
SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster belonging to company founder and billionaire Elon Musk in 2018, and what's left of the car may still be in orbit today.
sciencealert.com
NASA Rover Encounters Spectacular Metal Meteorite on Mars
MSL Curiosity is going about its business exploring Mars. The high-tech rover is currently exploring the sulphate-bearing unit on Mt. Sharp, the central peak in Mars' Gale Crater. Serendipity placed a metal meteorite in its path. The meteorite is made mostly of nickel and iron, and it has a name:...
Mysterious Russian satellite breaks up in orbit, generating cloud of debris
The mysterious Russian satellite Kosmos 2499 broke apart in early January, and the U.S. Space Force is already tracking 85 pieces of debris from the incident.
The Most Mysterious Part of the Moon Isn’t Where You Think
The far side of the moon has a certain mystique about it. It’s eternally out of view, never facing the Earth—which has earned it a misleading nickname, “the dark side,” as if sunlight never reaches its surface (it does). It’s the section of the moon we’ll never see for ourselves, not unless we hop on a spaceship and fly over there.But the really mysterious parts of the moon aren’t on the far side. They’re at the poles, where the sun always hovers near the horizon. The lighting conditions create special circumstances: Hundreds of craters at the north and south poles...
Five years ago, SpaceX launched a Roadster into space. Where is it now?
On February 6, 2018, SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster and a spacesuit-clad mannequin into space onboard its Falcon Heavy rocket. Presuming that the harshness of space hasn't decimated the duo, the question is, where is the payload five years since its launch? The answer will blow your mind. Back in...
iheart.com
“Time Traveler” Claims Area 51 Will Create A Centaur This Year
Another day, another “time traveler” with predictions about the near future. This one claims they’re from the year 2858, and has put out a list of things they say are going to happen in 2023, including a half-human half-horse centaur being created at Area 51. They don’t...
Nightmare-fuel fungi exist in real life
A "zombie fungus"-infested fly from the Andean cloud forest. While Ophiocordyceps does prey on many insect species, chytrids pose a bigger threat to wildlife. Daniel Newman - stock.adobe.comYou're more likely to have Cocci infiltrate your lungs than cordyceps burst out of your head.
Melt: Scientists discover a new molten layer under Earth's crust
A team of researchers at the University of Texas at Austin (UTA) has found a new layer under Earth’s crust called "melt," according to a press release. It comprises hot molten rocks and reveals useful insights about our planet's tectonic plate activity. Tectonic plates are giant subterranean rocks that...
LOOK: Scientists Uncover Dinosaur with Preserved Face and Skin in ‘One-In-A-Billion’ Find
After nearly six years, archaeologists have uncovered what some now call the most “pristine” fossils ever unearthed. Although researchers have been finding dinosaur fossils for decades, this discovery is highly significant. One of the most amazing details of the discovery is that it still has its face and...
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
Mistakenly identified fossil revealed Indian subcontinent formed later
A mistakenly identified fossil has recently rewritten the history of the Indian subcontinent for the second time, explained the University of Florida. Two years ago, a group of geologists discovered a fossilized specimen of Dickinsonia, a flat, elongated, and simple mammal that existed before more complicated animals developed. It was the first time ever that Dickinsonia had been found in India. But it turned out that it was a bee.
The moon has a hidden tide that pulls on Earth's magnetosphere, new study reveals
Researchers have detected fluctuations in Earth's magnetosphere created by the same tidal forces that the moon exerts on the oceans.
BBC
The Antarctic and Arctic sounds rarely heard before
What do you hear when you think of the Arctic and Antarctic?. "Singing" ice, a seal that sounds like it is in space, and a seismic airgun thundering like a bomb are some of the noises released by two marine acoustic labs. The project introduces the public to 50 rarely...
New Mars photo reveals scars from Red Planet's ancient past
New photos from the European Mars Express orbiter highlight the planet's diverse surface geology and show how tectonic activity and running water created the fascinating features we see today.
Futurism
NASA Mars Rover Finds Metallic Object That Smashed Down on Surface
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has stumbled across yet another fascinating discovery while exploring the planet's barren surface. This time, it appears to be an iron-nickel meteorite dubbed Cacao, which measures roughly a foot across and can be seen in an ultra-high resolution image, stitched together from 19 individual photos taken by the rover on January 28.
Phys.org
Examining an asteroid impact in slow motion
For the first time, researchers have recorded live and in atomic detail what happens to the material in an asteroid impact. The team of Falko Langenhorst from the University of Jena and Hanns-Peter Liermann from DESY simulated an asteroid impact with the mineral quartz in the lab and pursued it in slow motion in a diamond anvil cell, while monitoring it with DESY's X-ray source PETRA III.
NASA scientists 'weigh' a white dwarf for the first time using a space-time trick predicted by Einstein
NASA astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to measure the mass of a white dwarf, an important step for understanding how stars die.
A Recent Study About the Gravity on the Planet
Planet Earth lives by the laws of gravity discovered by Sir Isaac Newton. But there are gravitational anomalies in some places where this law can’t be applied: there, a car can go uphill with its engine off, a waterfall doesn’t fall, and a very heavy boulder can sit on top of a rock at a very strange angle without tumbling down.
Freethink
Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement
Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
