2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Participates in Regional Joining Forces Impaired Driving Campaign
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a regional Joining Forces event focused on impaired driving. This enforcement campaign aims to increase awareness about the danger of driving under the influence. From February 10, 2023, through February 28, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and other regional law...
2news.com
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO offering Citizen’s Police Academy to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is offering residents a 10-week Citizen’s Police Academy. The academy is a partnership between the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the University of Nevada, Reno Police and hopes to provide insight into the day-to-day activities of law enforcement.
2news.com
Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years
The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
Plumas County News
Woman who pleaded guilty to murder seeks sentencing change
Joanna McElrath, a former Miss Lassen County who pleaded guilty to the premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder of her husband, off-duty Susanville Police Office Robert McElrath, on Jan. 1, 2011, has filed a resentencing petition in Lassen County Superior Court. On Jan. 17, 2023, visiting Lassen County Judge Candace Beason held a prima facie hearing regarding her resentencing and then scheduled both a status hearing and an order to show cause hearing in Lassen County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. May 4, 2023.
2news.com
WCSD Safe and Healthy Commission Discusses School Improvements
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) held their Safe and Healthy School Commission meeting today. They had multiple presentations on how to solve issues such as gun safety, student mental health, and the safety of school staff. Dr. Susan Enfield, WCSD Superintendent, says "We're very optimistic that this will go...
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
KOLO TV Reno
Celebration of Love for Anna Marie Scott
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of love for Anna Marie Scott, marking the date February 3rd, exactly one year after her murder. Family and friends gathered at Nixon Cemetery to remember the 23-year-old mother of two. A balloon release, traditional native music, all in remembrance of Scott. “I...
2news.com
Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno
The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
