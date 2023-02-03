ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Around the North: Ravens giving a former Browns' OC a second interview

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsGiQ_0kbhCjrs00

While the Cleveland Browns wrapped up their coordinator search early, landing on Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, a division rival in the Baltimore Ravens are still looking to replace Greg Roman. Today, they are interviewing a former offensive coordinator in Cleveland, Todd Monken, for their vacancy at offensive coordinator. This is his second interview.

The Ravens have also interviewed the current offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy, as his contract is set to expire. As the Ravens look to keep their quarterback Lamar Jackson happy, who will the Ravens land on to go head-to-head twice per year in the AFC North?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility

When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey ranked No. 1 RB in NFL

Admit it, Carolina Panthers fans. While many of you were happy for Christian McCaffrey during his successful 2022 run with the San Francisco 49ers, it kinda hurt, didn’t it?. Earlier this week, former All-Pro and current NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the league’s top 75 running backs from this past season. Topping his list was McCaffrey—who paid huge dividends for San Francisco promptly after being traded from Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy