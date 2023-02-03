ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Beginning February, 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for personal consumer cultivation of Cannabis.

 4 days ago
kttn.com

Missouri joins 9 states in push to create jobs for people with disabilities

Missouri has been selected to participate in a national initiative aimed at increasing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Labor tapped Missouri, along with nine other states and Washington, D.C., to take part in the National Expansion Employment Opportunities Network (NEON) initiative with the goal of increasing competitive integrated employment (CIE) for those with disabilities.
MISSOURI STATE
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring 1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Residents in the New Madrid Seismic Zone remain largely uninsured for earthquake

February is Earthquake Awareness Month, and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance continues to encourage Missourians to consider earthquake insurance as a part of their disaster planning and financial recovery plans. Each year, DCI produces an Earthquake Insurance Market Report to track earthquake insurance coverage in at-risk areas of...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.org

Lawmakers introduce tax breaks while Missouri budget sits in surplus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Your weekly grocery trip could be a little cheaper, 1% cheaper to be exact if a bill currently in the Missouri Senate passes. The Missouri budget sits with a $6 billion surplus after the state received federal pandemic relief funds. Now, lawmakers are proposing ways to take advantage of those funds through tax cuts.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Recreational marijuana available to local dispensaries

The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east. Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Firefighters in Sikeston rescued 3 dogs from a house fire this morning....
MISSOURI STATE

