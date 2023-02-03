Missouri Beginning February, 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for personal consumer cultivation of Cannabis.

Read full article on original website
Related
krcu.org
Let's Talk Business: Business Policy HR Practices and Recreational Marijuana
On Friday, February 3, 2023, the State of Missouri officially joined 20 other US States and the District of Columbia as Recreational Marijuana sales began throughout the state. For businesses with employees this may mean a need to review your policies, procedures, and HR practices to ensure your in compliance and prepared.
Legalized Weed Sales Begin in Missouri: This Week in Cannabis Investing
The Show Me State legalized recreational weed in 2022, with sales officially underway as of last Friday.
kttn.com
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
(Missouri Independent) – The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal...
KMBC.com
In first weekend of marijuana legalization, sales in Missouri approached $13 million
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The State of Missouri says that nearly $12.7 million in medical marijuana and recreational marijuana sales were made on the first weekend of full legalization. From Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, marijuana sales totaled $12.689,965.07 in Missouri. Medical marijuana sales totaled $4.189,064.46 and “consumer sales”...
kttn.com
Missouri joins 9 states in push to create jobs for people with disabilities
Missouri has been selected to participate in a national initiative aimed at increasing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Labor tapped Missouri, along with nine other states and Washington, D.C., to take part in the National Expansion Employment Opportunities Network (NEON) initiative with the goal of increasing competitive integrated employment (CIE) for those with disabilities.
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
Marijuana sales are booming, so are students enrolling in cannabis courses
ST. LOUIS — Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri and business is booming. With the rise in customer sales in the state of Missouri also comes a rise in interest in learning about selling recreational marijuana. Universities are responding by offering entire programs for graduates looking to learn...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring 1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
A list of Missouri farms selling meat directly to customers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers.
KSDK
Missouri lawmakers to consider 'Don't Say Gay' bill
The Missouri Senate Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. Students and parents are planning to protest.
KFVS12
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
KFVS12
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
kttn.com
Residents in the New Madrid Seismic Zone remain largely uninsured for earthquake
February is Earthquake Awareness Month, and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance continues to encourage Missourians to consider earthquake insurance as a part of their disaster planning and financial recovery plans. Each year, DCI produces an Earthquake Insurance Market Report to track earthquake insurance coverage in at-risk areas of...
abc17news.org
Lawmakers introduce tax breaks while Missouri budget sits in surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Your weekly grocery trip could be a little cheaper, 1% cheaper to be exact if a bill currently in the Missouri Senate passes. The Missouri budget sits with a $6 billion surplus after the state received federal pandemic relief funds. Now, lawmakers are proposing ways to take advantage of those funds through tax cuts.
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri, Kansas
According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
magnoliareporter.com
Bill filed to put Arkansas attorney general back in charge of reviewing citizen ballot issue titles
The Attorney General's role in the citizen ballot issue process would be restored under a bill filed this week at the state capitol. Under HB1320, the AG would be required to review and certify ballot titles before citizen groups could collect voter signatures to qualify proposals for the Arkansas ballot.
Emailing error causes former Blue Cross Blue Shield customers to receive claims
(The Hill) — Many former customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health plans woke up on Friday to discover they had been notified of insurance claims despite not being covered by the provider for some time, causing concerns that a security breach could have leaked customer information. Several people on social media on Friday […]
KFVS12
Recreational marijuana available to local dispensaries
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east. Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Firefighters in Sikeston rescued 3 dogs from a house fire this morning....
Comments / 0