GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 arriving today
Payments worth up to $1,050 from a state program will be issued to some California residents by the end of Saturday.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans
Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
New deadline for delivery of stimulus checks in the U.S.
In the United States, there is a territory that extended the deadline for the delivery of stimulus checks due to the high prices imposed by inflation. It is the so-called Golden State, California, where its Franchise Tax Board announced a delay in the review of the information.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Proposed New Costco Would Include 800 Apartments and 400 Jobs
The venture will be the first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and LATimes.com.
