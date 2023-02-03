ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Aneka Duncan

One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
fordauthority.com

Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association

Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
OREGON STATE

