Backyard Breeder caught stealing pet dogs on surveillance video in FloridaJade Talks CrimeLakeland, FL
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
RelationsBill AbbateLakeland, FL
Lakeland Electric Looking at Lower Fuel Charge and Uptick in Base Rate
An unusually warm winter brings good news for Lakeland Electric customers: The utility’s fuel rate — which has been at its highest point ever since September — is poised to come down substantially in March. But April will likely see a slight increase in the base rate that utility customers pay.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
fox13news.com
Who Does That? Livestock auctioneer
A smooth, fast-talking salesman has been moving cattle since he was a child. In Polk County, this man has been living his dream as a livestock auctioneer. Cattlemen's Livestock Auction in Lakeland has been in operation for 73 years.
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
fox35orlando.com
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
Officials issue boil water advisory for Poinciana area near Reedy Creek
Officials with the Toho Water Authority announced a boil water advisory is in effect for customers in the Poinciana area.
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
One of Orange County’s oldest neighborhoods is primed for opportunity
Problems like educational achievement gaps, racial wealth gaps and lack of access to affordable housing aren’t abstract issues. These matters affect real people, and those people live in real places. When issues are divorced from the places where they happen, the result is investments spread thinly or haphazardly overlapped in ways that consistently fail to generate lasting positive change.
Third Annual Black Diamond Ball Will Be Held at Bonnet Springs Park
Junior League of Greater Lakeland, Inc. (JLGL) announces the third annual Black Diamond Ball sponsored by Ashley Gibson Barnett to be hosted at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland on Saturday, March 4, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Every year JLGL raises thousands of dollars on behalf of students within...
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
No storms? What do hurricane hunters and forecasters do the other 6 months of the year?
Between the hum of the plane’s engine and the blasting winds outside, Cmdr. Adam Abitbol listens to what he calls his playlist du jour. It’s sometimes made up of hip-hop. Or Indie. Or classical. But never a country. This is a routine for Abitbol, who spent about 250...
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
Make Plans Now to Participate on Feb. 8 Tornado Drill
Polk County’s Emergency Management Division is encouraging residents to participate in a statewide tornado drill that will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The drill is being coordinated by the National Weather Service. If actual severe weather is forecast for Feb.8, the drill will be postponed...
Lakewood Ranch ice cream distributor sees growing demand
The company is a distributor that started in 2015. They're often featured in local ice cream shops across the Southeast and even the Caribbean.
CSXT Closing County Road 640 Rail Crossing in Mulberry Area
CSX Transportation (CSXT) is adding another track maintenance project to its recent crossing upgrades in the unincorporated Mulberry area. The County Road 640 (Lithia-Pinecrest Road) rail crossing east of the Hillsborough-Polk County line and just north of Mosaic’s New Wales phosphate facility will close for two to five days to replace wooden railroad ties. Eastbound traffic on County Road 640 approaching the crossing will be detoured northerly along Allen Road to South County Line Road to Nichols Road, while westbound traffic will be rerouted northerly at Anderson Road to Nichols Road to bypass crossing work zone. Depending on destination, detours could be lengthy. Motorists should plan accordingly and add extra time to trips through this area. Other repairs are scheduled and will be announced as dates are finalized.
THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND THE WORKSHOP AND PROVIDE INPUT ON THE DOWNTOWN WEST DEVELOPMENT
The City of Lakeland will host a public workshop on the Downtown West Action Plan on Thursday, February 16th from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Yard on Mass (802 North Massachusetts Avenue). The public is invited to participate in a workshop and share ideas on improving the area being described as Downtown West. Downtown West is a prime redevelopment area bordered by Florida Avenue, Brunnell Parkway, Memorial Boulevard, and Ruby Street. The area includes Bonnet Springs Park, the former Florida Tile site being developed as the Lake Wire Apartments, and a number of other possible redevelopment sites.
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
