Lakeland, FL

Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations

A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
Who Does That? Livestock auctioneer

A smooth, fast-talking salesman has been moving cattle since he was a child. In Polk County, this man has been living his dream as a livestock auctioneer. Cattlemen's Livestock Auction in Lakeland has been in operation for 73 years.
One of Orange County’s oldest neighborhoods is primed for opportunity

Problems like educational achievement gaps, racial wealth gaps and lack of access to affordable housing aren’t abstract issues. These matters affect real people, and those people live in real places. When issues are divorced from the places where they happen, the result is investments spread thinly or haphazardly overlapped in ways that consistently fail to generate lasting positive change.
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
CSXT Closing County Road 640 Rail Crossing in Mulberry Area

CSX Transportation (CSXT) is adding another track maintenance project to its recent crossing upgrades in the unincorporated Mulberry area. The County Road 640 (Lithia-Pinecrest Road) rail crossing east of the Hillsborough-Polk County line and just north of Mosaic’s New Wales phosphate facility will close for two to five days to replace wooden railroad ties. Eastbound traffic on County Road 640 approaching the crossing will be detoured northerly along Allen Road to South County Line Road to Nichols Road, while westbound traffic will be rerouted northerly at Anderson Road to Nichols Road to bypass crossing work zone. Depending on destination, detours could be lengthy. Motorists should plan accordingly and add extra time to trips through this area. Other repairs are scheduled and will be announced as dates are finalized.
THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND THE WORKSHOP AND PROVIDE INPUT ON THE DOWNTOWN WEST DEVELOPMENT

The City of Lakeland will host a public workshop on the Downtown West Action Plan on Thursday, February 16th from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Yard on Mass (802 North Massachusetts Avenue). The public is invited to participate in a workshop and share ideas on improving the area being described as Downtown West. Downtown West is a prime redevelopment area bordered by Florida Avenue, Brunnell Parkway, Memorial Boulevard, and Ruby Street. The area includes Bonnet Springs Park, the former Florida Tile site being developed as the Lake Wire Apartments, and a number of other possible redevelopment sites.
