CSX Transportation (CSXT) is adding another track maintenance project to its recent crossing upgrades in the unincorporated Mulberry area. The County Road 640 (Lithia-Pinecrest Road) rail crossing east of the Hillsborough-Polk County line and just north of Mosaic’s New Wales phosphate facility will close for two to five days to replace wooden railroad ties. Eastbound traffic on County Road 640 approaching the crossing will be detoured northerly along Allen Road to South County Line Road to Nichols Road, while westbound traffic will be rerouted northerly at Anderson Road to Nichols Road to bypass crossing work zone. Depending on destination, detours could be lengthy. Motorists should plan accordingly and add extra time to trips through this area. Other repairs are scheduled and will be announced as dates are finalized.

MULBERRY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO