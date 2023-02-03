Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne launches neighborhood accelerator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The city of Fort Wayne has launched the FORT-ify Neighborhood Accelerator through its Community Development Division. The initiative aims to strengthen developing and relaunching neighborhood associations throughout the city. Participants will take part in monthly in-person workshops that will cover topics such...
Man Found Dead At Creighton Avenue Service Station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Tuesday afternoon death on Creighton Avenue. Around 4:53pm police and fire responded to a person inside the One Stop, 1232 E. Creighton Ave, unconsciousness. When crews arrived they found an adult male not breathing and not to have had a pulse. Upon EMS arrival the male was pronounced deceased. Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Coroner’s office, and several other agencies are investigating this incident. The name of the deceased victim and cause of death will be released by the Coroner’s office. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App, or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.
Two men arrested in connection to 1975 Noble County cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a 1975 Noble County cold case. Fred Bandy, Jr., 67 of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67 of Auburn, were arrested in connection to the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell according to the Indiana State Police. Both men were taken into custody at their homes Monday morning without incident. Both are charged with one count of murder and are held without bond in the Noble County Jail. They are set to have an initial hearing Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court.
FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
Average Fort Wayne Gas Prices Fall Over 10 Cents In Last Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen again, down 11.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/gallon according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. While the lowest price in Fort Wayne stood at $3.04/gallon Sunday, across the state the cheapest was even lower standing at $2.84/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today. The national average price of diesel has also fallen, down 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
Suspect crashes, flees after Wells County chase
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Officials in Wells County are looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday a deputy clocked a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 300 West, nearly County Road 1000 North at 117 mph. The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle, but terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.
