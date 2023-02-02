Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Boeing unveils stealth cargo plane concept for high-end conflicts
Boeing has come up with a new advanced airlifter concept with stealth features to meet the growing need for more durable cargo and tanker planes.
What is a spy balloon?
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is being tracked by intelligence services in the US after it was spotted flying over sensitive sites.The stratospheric balloon was spotted in Montana on Wednesday and Canada has since raised the alarm, although officials there did not say which country they thought it belonged to.Montana is a sparsely populated state in the north, bordering Canada and is home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields in the US.Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning...
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
msn.com
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
An F-35 Lightning II has flown for the first time in the new Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3, configuration. TR-3 is intended to significantly upgrade the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter’s core processor, memory unit, and associated avionics so the platform can better support all of the new capabilities slated to equip the type under the upcoming Block 4 modernization program, which we now know includes a brand new radar.
The family of five flying around the world in a tiny plane
The Porter family, set off on board their Gippsaero GA8 AirVan, a modern aircraft manufactured in Australia, from Vancouver, British Columbia last June and have "been basically traveling every day since."
Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World
In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
DARPA wants aircraft that can maneuver with a radically different method
The program is called Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors, or CRANE. DARPAThe Pentagon's R&D wing is taking the next steps toward developing airplanes that don't use traditional control surfaces like ailerons.
satnews.com
Inmarsat’s-6 F2 satellite built by Airbus arrives on Airbus’ Beluga for launch in Florida
The second Airbus-built Inmarsat-6 geostationary telecommunications satellite (I-6 F2) has arrived on board an Airbus Beluga at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ready for its launch in February. The second satellite of the Inmarsat-6 generation is based on Airbus’ Eurostar E3000 spacecraft and will be the 58th Eurostar E3000...
Chinese spy balloon over the US: An aerospace expert explains how the balloons work and what they can see
A Chinese high-altitude balloon violated U.S. airspace, a serious enough breach to nix a high-level diplomatic meeting in Beijing. The balloon itself, however, was not much of a threat.
Analysis-China's military has shown growing interest in high-altitude balloons
BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - As China and the United States tussle over what Washington says was a Chinese surveillance balloon over U.S. territory, dozens of Chinese documents point to surging interest in using balloon technology for military purposes.
Aviation International News
Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders
British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
US aeronautics balloon becomes most-tracked aircraft amid Chinese balloon concern
A South Dakota-based company's standard research balloon was mistaken by users of FlightRadar24 as the infamous Chinese balloon that has swept across the U.S.
