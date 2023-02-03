Read full article on original website
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week For the Second Consecutive Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second consecutive Player of the Week honor for Lillard and his third this season.
Wizards Schedule Update
Postponed Game at Detroit to be Moved to March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Washington, D.C. – The NBA announced today that the Wizards’ postponed game against the Detroit Pistons will be rescheduled to Tuesday, March 7, with tipoff remaining at 7:00 p.m. ET. To allow for the...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (2/8)
Watching Lebron break the scoring record last night was pretty special. That record won’t be broken for some time, and it’s fun to debate who the next guy would be. Luka Doncic would be my bet, but it’s unclear if the Slovenian is willing to play long enough to reach that feat. That’s a discussion for another day though, so let’s dive into this Wednesday card!
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/6/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 6, 2023. New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson for a month and found out Sunday afternoon that Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas wouldn’t play vs. Sacramento. Trey Murphy...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pistons
The Cavaliers are playing some of their best basketball of the season as they return home for a midweek matchup with the struggling Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland comes into tonight’s contest having won each of their last three – all by double-figures – including a 114-98 romp on Monday night in D.C., jumping on the Wizards from the opening tip, taking a 20-point edge at half and running it to 28 in the fourth quarter. All five starters tallied double-figures again and Jarrett Allen was the only one who logged more than 30 minutes as the Wine & Gold have strung together three straight for the first time since early January.
Chuck Checks In - 02.07.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128 San Antonio 104. (Bulls: 26-27, 16-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 22 pts. Spurs: Johnson: 21 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 15. Spurs: Poeltl: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5. Spurs: Poeltl: 4. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The two "bigs" of the...
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Thunder 2-7-23
The Lakers (25-29) return from a five-game road trip to face OKC (25-28) for the first time this season. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. THIRTY SIX TO GO. After a 27-point night...
The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor
The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
Homestand Starts Tonight As The Trail Blazers Welcome The Bucks To Moda Center
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-27) vs MILWAUKEE BUCKS (36-17) Feb. 6, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Milwaukee will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Feb. 6 in Milwaukee. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Bucks by...
Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
Preview: Wolves at Jazz
The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28) face the Utah Jazz (27-28) on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Minnesota is on night two of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets 146-112 on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards and Luka Garza led the team in scoring with 19 points. Naz Reid, Matt Ryan, and Josh Minott each tallied 11 points.
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard led Portland to a 3-1 week with averages...
Keys to the Game - 02.06.23 (Bulls vs Spurs)
The Chicago Bulls (25-27) close out a five game homestand by tipping-off the front end of a back-to-back tonight against the San Antonio Spurs (14-39). The Spurs come to town having lost eight straight, and 13 of their last 14 games, while Chicago looks to post its third win in a row.
Milwaukee Bucks Schedule Update
The NBA announced today that the Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards game that was scheduled for Monday, March 6, has been moved to Sunday, March 5. The game will now tipoff from Capital One Arena on Sunday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.
In season of ups and downs, Diallo a Pistons rock of reliability
The guy with a pretty compelling case as the Pistons best player over the past six weeks wasn’t in the rotation seven weeks ago. Explain that, Hamidou Diallo. “Stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” Diallo said after Monday’s loss to Boston when an emerging pattern held: The Pistons were a better team with Diallo on the floor than on the bench. “That’s been my mentality since I came in the league. Nothing’s been given to me. Everything’s been worked for.”
2023 NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 8 edition
As we close in on the official trade deadline (Feb. 9, 3 p.m. ET), keep up with the latest rumblings around the NBA — and the latest deals that have been agreed to — as deadline day approaches. • NBA.com Trade Buzz: Feb. 6 | Feb. 7 |...
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Feb. 8
The day before the trade deadline brings plenty of action, with 18 teams set to take the floor. Since players could be on the move, monitoring for news throughout the day will be essential before finalizing your lineups. As things currently stand, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA App to broadcast 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup this weekend
Four championship teams from across the globe will square off this weekend in the Canary Islands for the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, brought to you live on the NBA App!. The tournament, held this Friday and Sunday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, will feature the G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers; Basketball Africa League victors U.S. Monastir; FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife and São Paulo, which took home the BCL for the Americas.
Ish Smith sees the good in an NBA career marked by 7 trades, 13 teams
The first week of February brings anxious times around the NBA. This queasy feeling infiltrates locker rooms, dominates conversations and takes up residence inside the heads of dozens of players on dozens of teams. They all have questions:. Where am I going?. That’s what the trade deadline does. It makes...
