The Cavaliers are playing some of their best basketball of the season as they return home for a midweek matchup with the struggling Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland comes into tonight’s contest having won each of their last three – all by double-figures – including a 114-98 romp on Monday night in D.C., jumping on the Wizards from the opening tip, taking a 20-point edge at half and running it to 28 in the fourth quarter. All five starters tallied double-figures again and Jarrett Allen was the only one who logged more than 30 minutes as the Wine & Gold have strung together three straight for the first time since early January.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO