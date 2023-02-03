Read full article on original website
Tuesday, Thursday High School Broadcast Schedule
LAUREL – A pair of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge doubleheaders will be carried on KTCH this week. With girls subdistrict tournaments beginning next week and boys to follow the week after, the regular season is coming to an end. Big Red Country ‘KTCH’ 104.9 and waynedailynews.com will carry the Tuesday night showdown...
Wayne High Bowling Gearing Up For Busy State Championship Week, Pep Rally And Send Off Monday
LINCOLN – With Class A taking over Monday during the 2023 NSAA State Bowling Championships, Class B is scheduled for the following day in the team division with individual play for Wednesday. State Bowling will be held at Sun Valley Lanes and Games in Lincoln February 6 – 8....
Lloyd Luedtke
Lloyd L. Luedtke, 82, of Laurel, NE, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, NE. The funeral service for Lloyd will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel, NE; Pastor Matthew Quanbeck will be officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Burial with military honors will be at the Laurel Cemetery. Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is overseeing the services. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.
Wayne City Council To Meet Tuesday
WAYNE – From a resolution item highlighting several local firefighters to an update on the future City Hall property, Wayne City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, February 7. From council chambers inside City Hall, the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. as councilmembers will first...
Wayne Public Library Weekly Events
WAYNE – A busy month of February is being planned at the Wayne Public Library. According to a release, tasteful Tuesday’s have also returned at the library. Each Tuesday morning there’ll be coffee and treats available at the Wayne Public Library located at 410 Pearl Street. February...
Discussion Items, Updates To Highlight Commissioner Agenda
WAYNE – To open the first regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meeting in the month of February, board members will convene on Tuesday, February 7. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom, the meeting will start at 9 a.m. Julie Schultz, UNL Associate Extension Educator will give an...
