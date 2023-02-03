ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Pete Lakeman

She worked 149 hours per week and paid below minimum wage; a jury ruling could see her awarded up to $725,000

In 2015, Aleto Ayo started working as a caregiver at Meadow Vista Assisted living. It was a live-in job with a $3000 starting salary. She would work 24-hour shifts without relief for days. For seven years she complained to the owners who promised to mitigate her ordeal but they never acted. She was afraid of escalating her objections concerning the punishing work schedule lest she got fired.
AL.com

Shocking amount egg prices have increased in Alabama (at least we’re not Hawaii)

Anyone who has been to the grocery store can tell you – egg prices are outrageous. Avian flu that wiped out millions of chickens on poultry farms – coupled with across-the-board inflation on groceries – has led to egg shortages and soaring prices. December data shows egg prices doubling in some states with the biggest increase in Iowa, where, according to Business Insider, the price of a dozen eggs grew by a whopping 153% over last year to reach $4.44.
CBC News

U.S. added 517,000 jobs last month, pushing unemployment rate to lowest since 1969

The U.S. economy added more than half a million jobs in January, an astonishing number that pushed the jobless rate down to its lowest level in half a century. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday that the job gains were widespread, with leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, retail, construction and government all adding workers. The oil and gas sector, IT and financial services were all basically flat, but no sectors lost jobs.

