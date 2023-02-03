Read full article on original website
The US economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January
The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Unemployment Just Hit Its Lowest Rate Since 1969—Economists Aren't Optimistic It'll Last
The U.S. labor market started 2023 on a high note. The economy added 517,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department, far exceeding the 187,000 jobs the Dow Jones had anticipated. Among the Bureau of Labor Statistics' findings for the month was also the market's historically low unemployment rate of 3.4%...
Just 2 in 10 U.S. employees have a ‘best friend’ at work, survey finds
Having a best friend at work has become even more important since the dramatic rise in remote and hybrid employment.
These 13 States Have Less Than 3% Unemployment
More of us are working, and that's good for both morale and the economy.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
She worked 149 hours per week and paid below minimum wage; a jury ruling could see her awarded up to $725,000
In 2015, Aleto Ayo started working as a caregiver at Meadow Vista Assisted living. It was a live-in job with a $3000 starting salary. She would work 24-hour shifts without relief for days. For seven years she complained to the owners who promised to mitigate her ordeal but they never acted. She was afraid of escalating her objections concerning the punishing work schedule lest she got fired.
Shocking amount egg prices have increased in Alabama (at least we’re not Hawaii)
Anyone who has been to the grocery store can tell you – egg prices are outrageous. Avian flu that wiped out millions of chickens on poultry farms – coupled with across-the-board inflation on groceries – has led to egg shortages and soaring prices. December data shows egg prices doubling in some states with the biggest increase in Iowa, where, according to Business Insider, the price of a dozen eggs grew by a whopping 153% over last year to reach $4.44.
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
Senate passes bill decreasing number of weeks of unemployment benefits, requiring individuals to look for work
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Senate passed a bill today that would shorten the duration an individual could receive unemployment benefits as well as require those receiving unemployment to search for work. Senate Bill 59 would allow the receiving of unemployment benefits for a maximum of...
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
WSYX ABC6
February marks final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Congress recently passed legislation making February the final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits before returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a program that helps people meet basic nutritional needs. Beginning in March,...
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits sent to Alabama inmates, dead people, state agency finds
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits were issued to Alabama inmates and dead people during a two-year period that includes the pandemic, according to a report by a state agency. The Alabama Department of Labor had inadequate verification procedures that failed to flag fraudulent claims, the report by the state...
Florida May Not be the Number One Retirement Destination After All, According to a Recent Study
Florida has long been a popular retirement destination for those who wish to relocate or have a second winter home after retiring. The weather is nice. There is no state income tax, and, until recently, the cost of living in Florida was considered reasonable.
Unemployment Falls to 3.4%, Lowest in 53 Years, Jobs Report Shows
Payroll gains were the largest since July 2022 and snapped a string of five straight months of slowing employment growth. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest in more than 53 years.
The 10 US cities where black Americans fare best - and worst - economically
American cities with populations under 500,000 were best for black residents. Virginia had two cities in the top ten, while Ohio had two cities in the bottom ten.
‘Tripledemic’ infected nearly 40 percent of households, survey finds
The flu and RSV hit much harder and earlier this year than in years past, as viruses kept at bay during the height of the pandemic began infecting people again following the resumption of every-day activities.
U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs last month. It's a surprisingly strong number
U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs in January, as the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% . The job market remains tight, despite signs of a slowing economy.
CBC News
U.S. added 517,000 jobs last month, pushing unemployment rate to lowest since 1969
The U.S. economy added more than half a million jobs in January, an astonishing number that pushed the jobless rate down to its lowest level in half a century. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday that the job gains were widespread, with leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, retail, construction and government all adding workers. The oil and gas sector, IT and financial services were all basically flat, but no sectors lost jobs.
