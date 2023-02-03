ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Thomas Frank warns Brentford against complacency ahead of Southampton visit

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvBra_0kbgykxu00

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has stressed the Bees cannot take anything for granted as they prepare to host Premier League basement boys Southampton on Saturday.

While Frank’s men are undefeated in their last eight league games, registering victories in four of the last six, Southampton’s run at the same time has seen them win just once and lose all the other seven.

However, the Saints, under Nathan Jones’ management since November, also secured cup wins against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Blackpool last month.

And Frank, whose side are eighth in the table, told a press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash at the Gtech Community Stadium: “You can’t take anything for granted in the Premier League.

“The top seven are different beasts but the rest are very even when we play each other. We really need to perform well if we want to get three points.”

He added: “I like expectation because it means that we’ve done something well.

“I love our fans, they’ve been fantastic, but they need to be on it tomorrow, as do the players, so we can create the fantastic atmosphere we usually do at the Gtech.”

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns going into the contest.

Shandon Baptiste has been back in full training after a groin injury, while Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka (both hamstring) are “very close” to being available again but will not feature this weekend, Frank has said.

Regarding forward Kevin Schade, who joined last month from Freiburg on an initial loan, made his debut off the bench in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on January 14 and was then an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw at Leeds eight days later, Frank said: “He’s getting better and better.

“We had a good in-house game last Saturday and he was very promising – he scored a couple of goals and looked sharp. I’m pleased with what I’ve seen.

“The good thing is that we have good players playing already; Ivan (Toney), Bryan (Mbeumo), (Yoane) Wissa and Keane (Lewis-Potter). But we all know that we need several attacking players.”

Frank has also spoken about Sergi Canos, who this week made a transfer deadline day moved to Olympiacos on loan for the rest of the season.

Canos has featured only six times this season in a total of 249 appearances for Brentford, across which he has scored 36 goals, and Frank said: “He’s left a big, big legacy.

“I know it’s a loan and we have an extra year and all that, but you never know what’s going to happen. Right now, he is at Olympiacos.

“I had a few words for him on the last day he was here. For me, it was very emotional. He’s been here for more than six years – he’s been here as long as me – so I know him very well. I love Sergi, his personality, and what he brings to the club, it’s impressive.

“The way he is among the group is fantastic, so it was very emotional for me because I said a few words in front of the players and there was a huge applause. That was a nice moment and I really hope that his journey continues in the best possible way.

“It’s not that we wanted to push him out, we wanted to keep him, but he wanted to try and get more regular minutes. That’s always sad, but that’s life.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Erling Haaland issue that Manchester City must solve

As Pep Guardiola sat down to his post-game press conference, there were a few comments that could have been construed as swipes. He referred to Tottenham defending with nine men, and said he wouldn’t again describe them as “the Harry Kane team” as he didn’t want to upset Mauricio Pochettino. In truth, though, none of this was delivered with enough energy to feel any way deliberate as barbs. There wasn’t much energy at all, which was pretty much like his Manchester City team in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs.The difference with his press conference after his previous match against...
The Independent

Leeds on hunt for another head coach after sacking Jesse Marsch

Leeds have launched a search for their 13th head coach in less than a decade after parting company with Jesse Marsch following a dreadful run of results.American Marsch was relieved of his duties on Monday afternoon, 24 hours on from a 1-0 defeat at promoted Nottingham Forest after which disgruntled fans called for his head.Marsch’s departure comes with the club sitting in 17th place in the Premier League table, clear of the relegation zone only on goal difference, and having collected just three points from the last 21 they have contested – with two matches against fierce rivals Manchester United...
The Independent

Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford reads emotional poem on 65th anniversary of Munich air disaster

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford recited a poem to mark the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.Twenty-three people were killed, including eight players dubbed the Busby Babes, when British European Airways Flight 609 crashed while trying to take off from Munich Airport.School children joined Red Devils players including Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Katie Zelem and Ella Toone to record the emotional poem adopted from terrace chant “For ever and ever.”A service was held in Munich to honour the victims of the crash.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Carabao Cup: Man United's Erik Ten Hag says winning final against Newcastle will be 'tough'Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man United push towards WembleyHarry Kane scores 200th Prem goal and becomes Spurs’ top scorer
The Independent

Sean Long’s coaching career off to flying start as Featherstone crush Keighley

Sean Long’s storied rugby league journey took another emphatic twist on Monday as he kicked off his competitive coaching career by inspiring Featherstone to a 50-0 wipe-out of newly-promoted Keighley in the Betfred Championship.Barely hovering above freezing, Cougar Park may have seemed a world away from the Super League summers in which Long starred as a player, driving St Helens to four titles and five Challenge Cups, and reining in his off-field antics long enough to snare a prestigious Man of Steel Award.Since arriving at Featherstone in his first head coaching role last year, Long has worked to energise a...
The Independent

Duhan van der Merwe admits he ‘giggles’ when watching his Twickenham wonder try

Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe admits he “giggles” when he watches his Twickenham wonder try.The Edinburgh player stunned the home support when he ran from his own half and evaded five English tackles to touch down for his first try in Scotland’s Calcutta Cup win.“I’ve obviously seen it a couple of times,” he told BBC Sport. “I still can’t believe I’ve done that.“I giggle when I watch it, but obviously for me personally it’s my best try I’ve ever scored. Looking back at it, just absolutely buzzing.”Van der Merwe later scored another brilliantly-finished try following an excellent team move...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy