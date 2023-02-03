Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
What Can Be Learned From Negative Findings of Two Trials in Biliary Tract Cancer
Biliary tract cancer is particularly difficult to treat, with a median overall survival of about 1 year with standard-of-care gemcitabine-based regimens. Advanced biliary tract cancer is an area of significant unmet need because of its aggressive nature, limited treatment options, and poor prognosis. Unfortunately, two important studies presented at the 2023 ASCO GI Cancers Symposium did little to move the field forward toward better outcomes.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
ascopost.com
Association of Radiation and Procarbazine Dose With Risk of Colorectal Cancer in Survivors of Hodgkin Lymphoma
In a Dutch study reported in JAMA Oncology, Geurts et al found a dose-response relationship between radiotherapy and risk of colorectal cancer among survivors of Hodgkin lymphoma, with the risk being increased with increasing procarbazine dose. Study Details. The nested case-control study included 5-year survivors of Hodgkin lymphoma from five...
ascopost.com
SBRT for Patients With Primary Lung Neuroendocrine Tumors
Researchers have found that stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) may be an effective treatment for patients with early-stage lung neuroendocrine tumors, according to a new study published by Oliver et al in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics. Background. Primary lung neuroendocrine tumors represent about...
ascopost.com
Defensive Beliefs May Prevent Individuals From Partaking in Screening for Colorectal Cancer
Investigators have revealed that individuals who react defensively to an invitation for colorectal cancer screening may be less likely to take part, according to a new study published by Clarke et al in Cancer. Background. Colorectal cancer is one of the most treatable cancer types—especially if detected early—however, many individuals...
ascopost.com
ctDNA as a Prognostic Marker in Intermediate-Risk Rhabdomyosarcoma
In a study from the Children’s Oncology Group reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Abbou et al found that measuring circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in intermediate-risk rhabdomyosarcoma was feasible and that the presence of ctDNA prior to treatment was associated with poorer prognosis. As stated by the investigators,...
ascopost.com
Researchers Uncover Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Widely Used Precision Oncology Data Registry
Biorepositories created to support precision cancer research through their vast stores of genomic data may lack sufficient representation of cancer distribution among racial and ethnic minorities, according to a new study published by Cheung et al in npj Precision Oncology. The investigators also reported that this omission may impact the...
ascopost.com
Axatilimab for Refractory Chronic Graft-vs-Host Disease
In a phase I/II study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Carrie L. Kitko, MD, and colleagues found that axatilimab, an anti–colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R) antibody, produced high response rates in patients who had undergone allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation and had chronic graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) after failure of at least two prior systemic therapies.
Comments / 0