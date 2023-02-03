ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kchkradio.net

Shirley Ernst

Shirley Ernst, 86 of Belle Plaine died on February 2, 2023, at her home. Memorial service will. be 11a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Rev. Martin Bentz will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at church. Lunch. will...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
kchkradio.net

Joan Sullivan Bardon

Joan Sullivan Bardon, age 92 of Le Sueur died on February 1, 2023 peacefully at her. home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at. St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be held Thursday, February. 9, 2023...
LE SUEUR, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
thriftyminnesota.com

MN Hunting & Fishing Sporting Collectibles Show

The annual Minnesota Hunting and Fishing Sports Collectibles Show returns to the Medina Ballroom in April!. Do you love the outdoors? Maybe fishing is your hobby or maybe it’s hunting or just maybe you enjoy collecting?. If you answered yes to any of these, the upcoming MN Hunting and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films...
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for Jan. 9 – 15, 2023

Sherri Lynn Franks, Blue Earth: misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. Omar Ahmad Khamis Abdallah, Blaine: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 70/60, fees and fines $125. Julie Dawn Becker, Lincoln, Nebraska: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 71/60, fees and fines $135.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
mnbucketlist.com

Mall of America

Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KEYC

Temporary lane closure in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming

MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder

A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
GLENCOE, MN
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN

