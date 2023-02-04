ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

By Jamie Braidwood
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oRFc_0kbgvTIk00

Liverpool visit Wolves as Jurgen Klopp ’s side look to claim their first Premier League win in 2023.

Liverpool’s only win so far this year was against Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay, with Harvey Elliott’s goal securing a 1-0 win at Molineux.

The Reds were then knocked out in the fourth round by Brighton last weekend, while Klopp’s side are without a win in their last three Premier League matches.

Wolves had a busy month of transfer business under Julen Lopetegui but they remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table, and sit outside the bottom three only on goal difference.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wolves vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 4 February.

Is the match on TV?

Wolves vs Liverpool is not available to watch on TV in the UK. Highlights will be available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while The Independent will be providing updates in our live blog.

What is the team news?

Craig Dawson could make his Wolves debut after arriving from West Ham, while Joao Gomes is another new addition. Pedro Neto is nearing a return but remains out, along with Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Ibrahima Konate became the latest player to join Liverpool’s injury list, with the France defender ruled out for two weeks with a hamstring problem. Virgil van Djik, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are also out.

Official line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez; Bajcetic, Keïta, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Núñez

Odds

Wolves: 16/5

Draw: 29/10

Liverpool: 10/11

Prediction

Liverpool arrive at Molineux out of form and with a number of injuries in defence, to add to the general instability of the team. This could be another difficult afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Wolves 1-1 Liverpool

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
The Independent

Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Reuters

Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues

LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
The Independent

The Erling Haaland issue that Manchester City must solve

As Pep Guardiola sat down to his post-game press conference, there were a few comments that could have been construed as swipes. He referred to Tottenham defending with nine men, and said he wouldn’t again describe them as “the Harry Kane team” as he didn’t want to upset Mauricio Pochettino. In truth, though, none of this was delivered with enough energy to feel any way deliberate as barbs. There wasn’t much energy at all, which was pretty much like his Manchester City team in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs.The difference with his press conference after his previous match against...
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 23 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Yardbarker

Watch: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool Match Highlights - Klopp's Reds Disappoint Again

Klopp made two changes to the team that were agonisingly beaten in injury time against Brighton in the FA Cup a week ago with Joel Matip replacing the injured Ibrahima Konate, and Darwin Nunez in for Harvey Elliott. It was a typical slow start to the match for the Reds...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Manchester United is nicknamed The Red Devils?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
The Independent

Dyche’s dream start and title challengers stutter: Five things from Premier League

Everton enjoyed a new manager bounce with victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, before title rivals Manchester City also suffered a defeat at Tottenham.Liverpool’s troubles continued with defeat at Wolves, while the pressure mounted on Southampton boss Nathan Jones with another defeat.Here, the PA news agency take a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.Dream start for DycheFull-time SCENES! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OuKsq2RYUW— Everton (@Everton) February 4, 2023New Everton boss Sean Dyche found the right mix of energy and persistence to kickstart the team in his first match in charge on Saturday. While tougher tests lie...
BBC

Manchester City charged with breaking financial rules by Premier League

The Premier League has charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation. It has referred the club to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018. It also accused City of not co-operating since the investigation started in December...
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'horrible start' in defeat at Wolves: 'How can I not be concerned?' | Paul Merson: 'Miles off it'

Jurgen Klopp rued Liverpool's 'horrible start' in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves and admits he is concerned about his team's ongoing struggles. Liverpool lost a third consecutive Premier League away game for the first time in a decade as Wolves lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with a three-goal win. Joel Matip's own goal followed by a Craig Dawson strike put them two down inside 12 minutes.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham plays FA Cup replay

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer’s top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham.” Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
Comments / 0

