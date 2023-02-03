ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Good Lawd! Mass of lone 'dead star' measured for the first time

By Robert Lea
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

Astronomers have measured the mass of a lone white dwarf star for the first time. This type of smoldering stellar remnant is formed at the end of the lives of low-mass stars and will be what the sun leaves behind when it dies in around 5 billion years.

The Hubble Space Telescope measured the mass of a white dwarf designated LAWD 37, which burned out over 1 billion years ago. In the work, scientists used a phenomenon first predicted in 1915 by Albert Einstein called "gravitational lensing," which involves the bending of light by objects of great mass. The team determined that LAWD 37 has a mass around 56% that of the sun . The finding confirms current theories of how these stellar remnants form and evolve. This particular white dwarf is well studied because it is relatively close to Earth at just 15 light-years away in the constellation of Musca.

"Because this white dwarf is relatively close to us, we've got lots of data on it — we've got information about its spectrum of light, but the missing piece of the puzzle has been a measurement of its mass," Peter McGill, an astronomer at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who led the research, said in a statement .

Related : The best Hubble Space Telescope images of all time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVdqX_0kbgvG4X00

A Hubble Space Telescope image of a white dwarf star called LAWD 37. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, P. McGill (Univ. of California, Santa Cruz and University of Cambridge), K. Sahu (STScI), J. Depasquale (STScI))

This is the first time astronomers have calculated the mass of a lone white dwarf, but they have made similar measurements previously for white dwarfs in binary partnerships with other stars .

In pairs, astronomers can get a mass measurement by applying Newton's theory of gravity to the motion of two stars orbiting each other. It can be an uncertain process, however, especially when the companion star has a long orbit of hundreds or thousands of years.

To measure the mass of this singleton star, the researchers turned to Einstein's formulation of gravity, his theory of general relativity .

How Einstein helped measure a dead star

General relativity suggests that objects of great mass "warp" the very fabric of space-time. The greater the mass, the larger the "dent" in space it causes.

As light from a background object passes this warp, it is deflected, an effect that can amplify the light or even make the background object appear in multiple places at once. More commonly, however, the warp causes a shift in the apparent position of the background object.

The mass of the lensing object causing the effect can be obtained by measuring how strongly light is deflected and thus the shift in the position it causes when astronomers look at the background object. That's true even if that shift is small, as it is in microlensing events such as the one involving this particular white dwarf.

In the new observations, LAWD 37 acted as a foreground gravitational lens, slightly deflecting the light traveling past it from a background star and offsetting its position in the sky. This offset in position allowed McGill and the team to measure the mass of LAWD 37. Researchers had used a similar process to find the mass of another white dwarf in 2017, but that stellar remnant was in a binary system, not a solo dead star like LAWD 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtKsM_0kbgvG4X00

A diagram shows how a massive object like a white dwarf star can warp space-time, causing a background star to appear in a different location than it actually is. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, A. Feild)

McGill and colleagues were able to hone in on LAWD 37 thanks to the European Space Agency's Gaia mission , which precisely measures the positions of around 2 billion stars. Using multiple Gaia images allows astronomers to track a star's motion, so the team could predict LAWD 37 would pass in front of the background star in November 2019.

Armed with this foresight, the scientists used Hubble over a period of several years to measure the change in the background star's apparent position as the white dwarf passed in front of it.

"These events are rare, and the effects are tiny," McGill said. "For instance, the size of our measured offset is like measuring the length of a car on the moon as seen from Earth."

The team also had to extract the faint light of the background stars from the glare of LAWD 37, which was around 400 times brighter. Fortunately, Hubble is powerful enough to make this kind of high-contrast observation in visible light.

Related stories:

Hear the sounds of starquakes across the Milky Way from Gaia probe
Stars young and old glitter with 'nebulosity' in Hubble telescope photos
A 'tsunami' for astrophysics: New Gaia data reveals the best map of our galaxy yet

"Even when you've identified such a one-in-a-million event, it's still extremely difficult to make these measurements," Leigh Smith, an astronomer at the University of Cambridge in the U.K. and co-author on the research, said in the statement. "The glare from the white dwarf can cause streaks in unpredictable directions, meaning we had to analyze each of Hubble's observations extremely carefully, and their limitations, to model the event and estimate the mass of LAWD 37."

The team's research is described in a paper published Dec. 6 in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society .

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 10

Related
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Futurism

If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet

If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
The Weather Channel

Where And When To See The Green Comet

The green comet is visible in the night sky now. It's best viewed in the early-morning hours. Binoculars or a small telescope are recommended. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A green comet is speeding past Earth...
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Space.com

Space.com

49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy