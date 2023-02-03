Read full article on original website
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Bergen County Mansion Under Construction With Tennis Courts, Pool Listed At $6.499M
Tennis anyone? How about a dip in the pool?These are just two of the amenities offered by a new mansion for sale in Franklin Lakes for a cool $6.499 million.Construction of the stunning estate is set to be completed early next year, according to Taylor C. Lucyk, the listing agent on the proper…
New England Dome Home for Sale is a Whimsical Wonder Too Hip to Be Square
With all of its natural beauties, landscapes, and wonders, New England is a beautifully unique place to build exquisite homes. Whether you're in a cabin on the lake, a yurt in the mountains, or a dome home in the woods, there are charming and unique places scattered throughout the New England states.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: From My Heart Beauty & Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT From My...
Bergen County Italian Restaurant Reopens After Year Of Renovations
A Bergen County Italian restaurant is reopening after undergoing renovations.In Napoli opened nearly 40 years ago but has only been updated once or twice before, owners tell Daily Voice. Hi All, long time no see!!! It’s been almost 11 months since our construction was started. We have been…
hamlethub.com
The Redding Garden Club Scholarship Application
The Redding Garden Club is proud to continue its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton's years of service and devotion to the town of Redding. The Scholarship Program awards up to $2,000 to one or more applicants who are legal residents of the town of...
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Cellphone Battery Burn
2023-02-05@10:37pm–#Shelton CT– First responders on the way to the 100 block of Howe Avenue where a person has been burned by fire from the lithium-ion battery from their cell phone. The phone has been removed from the home. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley
New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Bethel resident Traci-Marie Jones, 52
Traci-Marie (Baxter) Jones, 52, of Bethel. Mother of Rebecca Louise, Justin Lester, and Lauren Lizbeth. Daughter of Donna (Lovejoy) Baxter and the late Larry A. Baxter and brother of Paul A. Baxter. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury on Sunday, February 12,...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Nomad Mnemonics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Nomad Mnemonics!
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City features Motor Vehicle Registration Compliance
The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of unregistered or vehicles registered out of state for residents of Danbury. Capital Tax Recovery has begun scanning license plates throughout the City to determine if all residents do indeed have their vehicles registered with the State of CT and have Danbury as their tax town.
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
hamlethub.com
Barrels for a Cause Supports Beth-El Center and Milford Rape Crisis Center on Thursday, March 9
Join us for an evening of specialty wine and bourbon tasting, food, music, raffle prizes and voting for the best bourbon, all to support the Beth-El Center and Milford Rape Crisis Center. $100 per person (includes 750 ml bottle of bourbon handcrafted by each non-profit beneficiary!) Thursday, March 9, 2023...
