ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: From My Heart Beauty & Wellness

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT From My...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

The Redding Garden Club Scholarship Application

The Redding Garden Club is proud to continue its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton's years of service and devotion to the town of Redding. The Scholarship Program awards up to $2,000 to one or more applicants who are legal residents of the town of...
REDDING, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Cellphone Battery Burn

2023-02-05@10:37pm–#Shelton CT– First responders on the way to the 100 block of Howe Avenue where a person has been burned by fire from the lithium-ion battery from their cell phone. The phone has been removed from the home. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley

New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Bethel resident Traci-Marie Jones, 52

Traci-Marie (Baxter) Jones, 52, of Bethel. Mother of Rebecca Louise, Justin Lester, and Lauren Lizbeth. Daughter of Donna (Lovejoy) Baxter and the late Larry A. Baxter and brother of Paul A. Baxter. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury on Sunday, February 12,...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Nomad Mnemonics

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Nomad Mnemonics!
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning

Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
TORRINGTON, CT
zip06.com

A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons

So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

This Week in the City features Motor Vehicle Registration Compliance

The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of unregistered or vehicles registered out of state for residents of Danbury. Capital Tax Recovery has begun scanning license plates throughout the City to determine if all residents do indeed have their vehicles registered with the State of CT and have Danbury as their tax town.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago

(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
HARTFORD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy