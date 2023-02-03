ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

LoneStar 92

TODAY ONLY! Grab Domino’s Pizzas For Just $3

It's $3 pizza time again. $3 Domino's Pizza returns Today, February 7th, from 4 pm -6 pm. Who else gives you $3 medium pizzas, only Domino's Pizza? This Tuesday you can enjoy $3 medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas from 4 pm-6 pm. You can take as many of these $3 pizzas as your little heart desires. There are a few things to remember:
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again

ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver arrested after crashing into house

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD says this suspect stole more than $4K worth of cigarettes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant late last month after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera stealing hundreds of packages of cigarettes. Samantha Gonzales, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property. She’s also facing a similar charge out of Ector County.  According to an Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen says dad assaulted her amid argument about her boyfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly admitted to hitting, kicking, and choking his daughter amid an argument. Joaquin DeLara, 41, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault by Impeding Breath.  According to an affidavit, on January 25, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD says suspect intentionally rammed police car during drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people earlier this month during a narcotics investigation that ended when one of the suspects allegedly rammed into a police cruiser. Alejandro Solis has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Joshua Tijerina has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.  […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO warns of phone scam

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of fraudulent calls about arrest warrants. Those involved in the scam calls are accused of telling the victim that he or she missed a court appearance, and is facing arrest, which can be deferred if a payment is made.  According to MCSO, […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
