Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Report: Jazz, Lakers discuss trade involving Conley, Beasley, Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers' future first-round picks could yet be moved for the right package. L.A. has held discussions with the Utah Jazz regarding a blockbuster swap that would send guard Mike Conley, swingman Malik Beasley, and potentially other rotation players to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' first-round selections in 2027 and 2029, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
theScore
Bucks beat Trail Blazers 127-108 for 8th straight win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 127-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks led the whole way, pushing their...
theScore
Report: Nets trading Kyrie to Mavs for Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, picks
The Brooklyn Nets are trading star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and second-rounders in 2027 and 2029, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal comes after Irving reportedly requested a trade Friday after extension talks with...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
theScore
Report: Suns to pursue Durant if Nets make him available
All eyes now are on Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns are planning to pursue the Brooklyn Nets superstar if he becomes available, sources told TNT's Chris Haynes. The news comes after the Nets reportedly traded All-Star Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for a package that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple picks.
theScore
NBA Rookie of the Year rankings: Banchero rolling as All-Star break nears
The All-Star Game on Feb. 19 will serve as the unofficial end to the first half of the NBA season. So far, one rookie has outshined the rest of his first-year cohorts. That said, the quickly approaching Feb. 9 trade deadline could shake up multiple squads. It could potentially give the other four names on this list, plus several others, renewed hope at taking the top spot down the stretch.
theScore
Report: Nets don't plan to trade KD before deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have told teams that they aren't planning on moving Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant is currently having "ongoing conversations" with the Nets' brass regarding the direction of the franchise in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Dallas Mavericks last week, Wojnarowski adds.
theScore
Murray hits eight 3-pointers as Kings beat Rockets 140-120
HOUSTON (AP) — Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record with eight 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings snap a two-game skid with a 140-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The fourth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, Murray...
theScore
Timberwolves cruise to win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
theScore
Trading for Kyrie is a gamble the Mavs couldn't afford not to make
On its face, getting an in-his-prime eight-time All-Star and three-time All-NBAer in exchange for a 3-and-D wing, a lower-end starting point guard, and one distant future first-round pick sounds like an absolute no-brainer of a trade. Especially when the team acquiring said star already rosters a generational offensive talent who's carried it to three playoff berths and a conference finals appearance in his first four years in the league, all without the benefit of an All-Star teammate.
theScore
Silas blasts Rockets' defensive effort: 'They're not getting after it'
After the Houston Rockets' 140-120 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, head coach Stephen Silas expressed his frustration with his team's lack of defensive effort. "They're not getting after it like they're supposed to," Silas said postgame. "They're not getting into their man and fighting over and helping each other. They're not doing what they're supposed to do."
theScore
Report: Heat trade Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs
The Miami Heat are sending center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Miami is receiving cash considerations in exchange, which creates enough financial flexibility to add two standard contracts or one veteran player and remain under the tax line, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
theScore
Report: Steph expected to miss multiple weeks with leg injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a left leg injury, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic. The team announced that an MRI showed Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane in addition to a contusion to his lower leg. The 34-year-old left the third quarter of Saturday's win over the Dallas Mavericks and didn't return after colliding with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV.
theScore
Crowning The King: LeBron surpasses Kareem for NBA's scoring record
The NBA has a new scoring king. And the crown fits remarkably well after LeBron James surpassed fellow Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league's all-time points record during Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's a breakdown of what it took for LeBron to eclipse the...
theScore
Report: Nets haven't ruled out flipping Dinwiddie before deadline
Spencer Dinwiddie's second go-around with the Brooklyn Nets may be short-lived. The Nets haven't ruled out flipping the veteran guard before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline, sources told NBA insider Marc Stein. Brooklyn reportedly acquired Dinwiddie from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster deal. He developed into...
theScore
Kings acquire Nets' Kessler Edwards
The Brooklyn Nets have traded forward Kessler Edwards and cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings for the draft rights to David Michineau, the Nets announced Tuesday, according to SNY's Ian Begley. The deal required Edwards' permission as the Pepperdine product has a one-year Bird rights restriction in his deal, according...
theScore
Report: Suns president, CEO Jason Rowley resigns
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned Monday, sources told ESPN's Baxter Holmes. Rowley had been a Suns employee since 2007 and was named team president in 2012. An ESPN report in December revealed workplace misconduct allegations against Rowley and other Suns executives. The report included allegations of verbal...
theScore
NBA probed Pacers incident reportedly involving Morant's associates
Associates of Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Indiana Pacers by their team bus on Jan. 29 following the game between the two sides, sparking an NBA investigation, sources told The Athletic's Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick. Multiple men, including Morant's longtime friend Davonte Pack, reportedly...
Comments / 0