South Coast Rail update: Test trains set to begin on one line; more updates for Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Freetown
Here is the construction update on Phase 1 of the MBTA South Coast Rail, according to MassDOT. Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Taunton, Freetown, Fall River, and New Bedford: Signal System Installations and Testing. Installations and testing for the railroad signal system for the entire South Coast Rail Phase 1 is ongoing...
capecoddaily.com
Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident
BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. […] The post Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
NECN
What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
capecod.com
CWN Exclusive: Dead Shark Found on Dennis Beach
(DENNIS, MA) – A dead, partially frozen shark was found washed up Saturday on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis. Local photographer Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie captured the image around 2:30 p.m. amid a brutal cold snap that plunged Cape Cod to below zero temperatures late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?
New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Current Net Worth is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. A few months back, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says in court
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
SouthCoast’s Oldest and Most Beloved Bartender Gilda Downey Dies at 98
Some sad news to report. Fun 107 has learned that one of the most legendary bartenders in SouthCoast history has passed away. When it came to running a bar, Gilda Pietragalla Downey was the GOAT. Her signature red Firebird was a fixture outside of the Stone Rooster bar on the Marion/Wareham line.
Mattapoisett’s First Mexican Eatery Has Arrived and it’s Giving Folks Something to ‘Taco’ Bout
Great news for Mattapoisett as a new food truck is bringing Mexican food to the area. Megan St. John, 35, of Fairhaven is kicking off her first culinary journey with a Mexican food truck called What The Taco. What The Taco opened Feb. 6 in the parking lot of Mahoney's...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Wareham woman wins $1 million from liquor store
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store has come forward to claim her prize, and knows exactly what she wants to do with the money. Jill Roy, from Wareham, won her $1 million prize on a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store in Marion. Roy claimed her prize on Feb. 1, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
4 Mass. towns ranked in the top 15 safest communities in the U.S.
Most of the safest cities were found to be in the northeast. If you’re in the market for a home in Massachusetts, this list is for you. A new report found that four Massachusetts towns were among the top 15 safest communities in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
capecod.com
Wareham fire responds to 3rd structure fire in as many days
WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Monday, February 6th around 12:30 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in a residence on Elm Street. C1 (Chief Kelley), C3 (A/C Rogers), Engine 5 (duty crew) and Tower 1 (call back personnel) responded to the scene.
Mom Seeking Donations After 6-Year-Old Son Dies In Accidental Cape Cod Fire
A mother is asking for help after her 6-year-old autistic son was killed in an accidental fire on Cape Cod this weekend. Shantal Thomas lost her son Kyi in a two-alarm fire that happened at their Orleans home on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Kyi, a student...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker, Polito wade back into local politics
A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett house fire leaves one in custody, community supports victims
MATTAPOISETT — What began as an early morning call to the Mattapoisett Police Department resulted in a man in custody on attempted murder charges and a home destroyed by fire. Jeremy Gates of Mattapoisett was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 after allegedly setting fire to a mattress in his...
