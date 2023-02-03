Read full article on original website
Related
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.14MM shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase...
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Intrusion (INTZ)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.10MM shares of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.00MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.27MM shares of Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR). This represents 9.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.86MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 9.08% of the company, a...
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
BlackRock Increases Position in Pure Storage (PSTG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.50MM shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2019 they reported 10.75MM shares and 4.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Q4 Earnings In Line With Estimates
CNH Industrial CNHI posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, which increased from 25 cents in the prior-year quarter and were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across the Agricultural, Construction and Financial Services segments, offset by adverse impact of foreign exchange rates, resulted in this in-line performance.
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services software maker would...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Is Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 06/23/2005, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) provides investors broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
