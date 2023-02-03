Read full article on original website
Related
This Year’s Super Bowl Will Have Some Dubuque Representation
As fate would have it, the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12th will have some Dubuque representation in a heartwarming way!. 18-year-old Matt of Dubuque, IA will be going to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona thanks to...
NICC Brings Back “Beginning Beekeeping” Course
Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will be bringing back a popular course. It will be taught by a farm-owner who produces more than 20 different flavors of honey. NICC announced that their "Beginning Beekeeping" course would be returning to the campus curriculum in February 2023. Bill Johnson of Johnson Honey Farm in Guttenberg, IA will teach the class, as his him and his wife Louise have run their own operation since 1993.
Donate to the Dubuque Food Pantry at Kwik Stop All February Long
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Increased Police Presence At Dubuque Hempstead Following Threats
According to a report from the Dubuque Police Department, at around 6:45 am the Dubuque 911 Center received an additional call reporting threats of violence today at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Police believe this call is related to a similar report made on Monday morning. While there is currently nothing to support this new reported threat, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day. Classes will run as scheduled. The Dubuque Police Department is actively investigating the source of both calls.
10 Items Goodwill in Dubuque Will NOT Accept (LIST)
If you're anything like me, you probably have a garbage bag full of clothes in your bedroom waiting to be packed up and dropped off at the nearest Goodwill. Or you might have some items in your garage you no longer need and are planning to take to the nearest supercenter near you.
Make a “Clean Get Away” From That Salty Car
Well it’s that time of the year again; most of the roads and ditches are fully covered in the cold white stuff winter brings, and with it the corrosive sodium monster used to clear the roads at this time of the year. That means it’s probably time to get your vehicle to Clean Getaway Express Tunnel Wash.
Carnegie-Stout’s Art @ Your Library Excites With Local Artistry
According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the public is invited to the Art @ your library artist reception tomorrow (2/3) from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The event features artists Lyndal Anthony, Catherine Basten, A. Alanda Gregory, and Joan Overhouse. It’s your chance to meet the artists and enjoy their varieties of artwork.
Dubuque Hosts 2nd Job Fair For Summer & Seasonal Openings
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department, they will host their second job fair with on-site interviews for summer and seasonal positions throughout Dubuque on Wednesday, February 8th, from 5:30 to 7pm at the Multicultural Family Center; located at 1157 Central Avenue. This event...
Dubuque Fighting Saints GM Larsson Extends Stay
According to a press release from the organization, the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Northern Lights Hockey LLC have announced the contract extension of their current President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kalle Larsson. Larsson's new deal will keep him with the Saints through the 2025-26 season. In addition to...
Eagle 102.3
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://eagle1023fm.com
Comments / 0