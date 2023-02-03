Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDover, DE
Related
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW needs broader look at wastewater treatment options
The Lewes Board of Public Works is planning far-reaching changes to the Lewes wastewater treatment facility currently operating in the low marsh lands off American Legion Road. BPW’s plans would benefit from broader consideration by the Lewes community. The BPW and its consulting engineers presented their evaluation of six options for future Lewes wastewater treatment at a sparsely attended public meeting Jan. 30. While professionally done, BPW’s evaluation includes limiting assumptions consequential to the Lewes community. Furthermore, qualitative assessments of continued autonomous decision making and cleaner-than-required wastewater effluent to our canals and beaches were not clearly captured in the BPW assessment.
The Dispatch
Revised Downtown Project Reviewed By OC Officials
OCEAN CITY — Revised plans for a proposed mixed-use redevelopment project downtown at Somerset Street with a significantly higher price tag was one of the highlights of an initial review the town’s draft capital improvement plan this week. Last spring, the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) pitched the...
Cape Gazette
Noise issue comes to peaceful conclusion
I'd like to reach out to Meadows of Beaver Creek resident Chuck Ward, Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer to thank them all for their help on an extreme noise issue we had over the last two weeks of January. The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractors decided to make a staging area just off Route 9 between the Meadows of Beaver Creek and the Trails of Beaver Creek for delivering and loading big blocks of stone. The work was done at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They would pick up the stone and dump a load into a truck ... over and over. The noise was deafening! Many of us were kept awake all night. Todd Lawson got in touch with DelDOT officials who agreed to move the staging area to a county-owned site. Finally after two weeks, we can sleep peacefully again.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 2/7/23
Rehoboth Beach announced Feb. 3 that a city contractor will begin pruning city trees the week of Feb. 6. Work was scheduled at Grove Park Monday and Tuesday. The park will remain open to the public. In addition to pruning trees, the contractor will remove one large hazard tree and a few small trees that are dying.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth planning set to review Atlantic Crowne, again
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission is set to get its first look at the new version of the Atlantic Crowne Hotel during a concept review Friday, Feb. 10. The Cape Gazette first reported Rehoboth hotelier Gene Lankford, who also owns the Atlantic Sands Hotel and Breakers Hotel, was bringing back this Baltimore Avenue project Jan. 20. The city published a notice Jan. 31 for the concept review.
The Dispatch
Council Honors Agreement For Downtown Beach Stand Parcel
OCEAN CITY – Making good on a prior approved agreement last month, resort officials last week voted to not rescind the lowest minimum bid for a downtown beach equipment rental franchise despite other interest in the parcel. In December, the Mayor and Council were presented with the results of...
Cape Gazette
The Inn at Lewes opens in old Driftwood Motel on Route 1
The owners of the Heritage Inn near Lewes have purchased the old Driftwood Motel and reopened it under a new name called The Inn at Lewes. Located on the same side of Route 1 as the Heritage Inn, about a quarter of a mile closer to Dartmouth Drive, the Driftwood Motel was built in 1978. Under the name Drifts RG DEV LLC, H&R Hospitality purchased the property for $2.2 million in November.
The Dispatch
Historic District Commission Delays Decision On Gay Street Building
BERLIN– Officials delayed a decision regarding plans for a new building on Gay Street to give the architect time to make changes to the proposal. The Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) agreed last week to a continuance regarding the property at 19 Gay St. While architect Jonathan Selway, who is also the project’s developer, presented plans for a new mixed-use structure to replace the old house currently on the site, several board members thought its design was too modern.
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
Cape Gazette
Delaware towns need to oppose offshore wind
Rather than simply accept that the people in D.C. have determined to impose wind turbines on our coast, I would urge that the mayors of Rehoboth, Lewes, Dewey Beach and Fenwick join with the 12 New Jersey mayors who are demanding an immediate moratorium on offshore energy development until scientists can assure the public the noise pollution related to the construction and operation of the turbines will not endanger the whales that traverse our waters. With eight whales washing ashore in New York and New Jersey in just the last two months, concern is rising that there may be more going on than just the usual dangers of fishing nets and propeller hits.
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Fires Saturday Keep Sussex Firefighters Busy
Firefighters on the western side of Sussex County have had a busy weekend. Friday night Laurel firefighters were called to a house fire on Discount Land Road. The State Fire Marshal’s office tells the Talk of Delmarva this was an accidental fire – electrical in nature and caused about $175,000 in damage.
WBOC
Pedestrian Killed in Millsboro Parking Lot
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot. Delaware State Police say on Feb. 3, around 12:44 p.m., a woman walked in front of a jeep just as the driver began moving forward from a stop sign. Police say the woman was struck at a very low speed, causing her to fall to the ground.
Cape Gazette
Milton chamber members take part in Culinary Coast workshop
The Milton Chamber of Commerce was well represented at Southern Delaware Tourism’s Culinary Coast workshop held Jan. 30 at The Starboard restaurant in Dewey Beach. Southern Delaware Tourism is working hard to promote Sussex County as a premier Mid-Atlantic culinary destination through its Culinary Coast marketing and public relations initiatives.
2nd Friday to feature the history of LD Caulk Company
The February 2nd Friday program, held at the First Presbyterian Church, will feature the history of the LD Caulk Company as presented by Rick Bennett. The program will be held on Friday, February 10 at 7 PM in the library of the church. “This program will feature the storied history of Milford’s flagship business,” John Huntzinger, coordinator of 2nd Friday, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Janet Greenawalt-Capitan, service reminder
A Celebration of Life for Janet Greenawalt-Capitan who passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the services.
WBOC
Almost a Dozen Pets Killed in Wicomico Co. House Fire
QUANTICO, Md.-A fire this weekend in Wicomico County sent someone to the hospital and left almost a dozen pets dead. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire happened February 4 at the home on the 25000 block of Giles Lane in Quantico. The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded. It took about 50 minutes and 30 firefighters to get control of the flames. One adult was taken to Tidal Health and treated for smoke inhalation. They were later released. Two dogs were rescued. However, 11 other family pets died, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Milford Fire Heavily Damages Townhouse; Fire Determined to be Accidental
UPDATED – 02/06/23 – The State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire at the Watergate at Milford complex Sunday night was accidental. The fire began on the ground floor attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. The blaze heavily damages a three story occupied townhouse and damaged five other units – damage is estimated at $100,000. Several residents have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBOC
Route 13, Isabella Street Intersection Center Turn Lanes Blocked Off After Overnight Crash
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has issued a warning for motorists traveling on US 13 Business northbound and southbound at Isabella Street in Salisbury. Due to an overnight crash, the traffic signal at the intersection is non-operational, causing interruptions in the usual turn movements.
Comments / 0