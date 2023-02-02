ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

kbunsportsradio.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Jacks Bested By Rams In Pivotal Section Showdown

Two goals from Wyatt Mattfield were not enough for Bemidji to keep up with Roseau in a 6-2 loss on Thursday evening in an important late-season Section 8AA boys hockey matchup at the Bemidji Community Arena. The defeat was the heaviest of the season for the Lumberjacks, who also surrendered...
BEMIDJI, MN
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Man suffers serious injuries in snowmobile crash

SEBEKA, Minn. (KFGO) – A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota Friday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in rural Wadena County. Emergency crews found the man laying next to his snowmobile. The...
WADENA COUNTY, MN

