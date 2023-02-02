ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

kbunsportsradio.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Jacks Bested By Rams In Pivotal Section Showdown

Two goals from Wyatt Mattfield were not enough for Bemidji to keep up with Roseau in a 6-2 loss on Thursday evening in an important late-season Section 8AA boys hockey matchup at the Bemidji Community Arena. The defeat was the heaviest of the season for the Lumberjacks, who also surrendered...
BEMIDJI, MN

