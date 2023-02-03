Read full article on original website
Delaware towns need to oppose offshore wind
Rather than simply accept that the people in D.C. have determined to impose wind turbines on our coast, I would urge that the mayors of Rehoboth, Lewes, Dewey Beach and Fenwick join with the 12 New Jersey mayors who are demanding an immediate moratorium on offshore energy development until scientists can assure the public the noise pollution related to the construction and operation of the turbines will not endanger the whales that traverse our waters. With eight whales washing ashore in New York and New Jersey in just the last two months, concern is rising that there may be more going on than just the usual dangers of fishing nets and propeller hits.
Senate Republicans oppose state’s EV mandate
The following letter was sent by email from the Delaware Senate Republicans. Gov. John Carney and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are moving forward with adopting California’s zero-emission vehicle standards. Once the regulation is fully implemented, 35% of a new automobile dealership’s stock would have to be electric vehicles by 2025. Beginning in 2035, no new gas- or diesel-powered vehicles weighing 14,000 pounds or less can be sold within the state of Delaware. In other words, DNREC, through regulations rather than legislation, will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in just over a decade.
Lawmaker proposes narrower approach to scaling back realty transfer tax
A state lawmaker is revisiting a push to scale back Delaware’s realty transfer tax, albeit using a more limited approach. Delaware’s four percent realty transfer has been scrutinized by lawmakers and Delaware’s Board of Realtor. for the past half-decade. It is significantly higher than neighboring states after...
New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted
DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
Lewes BPW needs broader look at wastewater treatment options
The Lewes Board of Public Works is planning far-reaching changes to the Lewes wastewater treatment facility currently operating in the low marsh lands off American Legion Road. BPW’s plans would benefit from broader consideration by the Lewes community. The BPW and its consulting engineers presented their evaluation of six options for future Lewes wastewater treatment at a sparsely attended public meeting Jan. 30. While professionally done, BPW’s evaluation includes limiting assumptions consequential to the Lewes community. Furthermore, qualitative assessments of continued autonomous decision making and cleaner-than-required wastewater effluent to our canals and beaches were not clearly captured in the BPW assessment.
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
Mispillion Bridge Closed Until April
MILFORD, Del.- Damages to the Mispillion River drawbridge are finally being addressed. Delaware's Department of Transportation crews have closed it down to completely repair it's drawbridge function, which would allow marine traffic to pass through. The river bridge stayed open for car traffic after it was initially damaged in 2021,...
Sussex councilwoman will not sign conflict-of-interest form
During a Sussex County ethics training session Feb. 2 presented by Delaware's Public Integrity Commission, Sussex County Councilwoman Cindy Green revealed she had refused to sign a conflict-of-interest form, a requirement for all county employees each year. Although, Green said, she signed the disclosure form last year. “I prefer to...
News Briefs 2/7/23
Rehoboth Beach announced Feb. 3 that a city contractor will begin pruning city trees the week of Feb. 6. Work was scheduled at Grove Park Monday and Tuesday. The park will remain open to the public. In addition to pruning trees, the contractor will remove one large hazard tree and a few small trees that are dying.
Noise issue comes to peaceful conclusion
I'd like to reach out to Meadows of Beaver Creek resident Chuck Ward, Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer to thank them all for their help on an extreme noise issue we had over the last two weeks of January. The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractors decided to make a staging area just off Route 9 between the Meadows of Beaver Creek and the Trails of Beaver Creek for delivering and loading big blocks of stone. The work was done at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They would pick up the stone and dump a load into a truck ... over and over. The noise was deafening! Many of us were kept awake all night. Todd Lawson got in touch with DelDOT officials who agreed to move the staging area to a county-owned site. Finally after two weeks, we can sleep peacefully again.
Movement Mortgage team donates to Sonshine Equine
The Loan to Home Lending Team at Movement Mortgage recently partnered with the Movement Foundation to donate $2,000 to Sonshine Equine Horsemanship and Therapeutic Riding Center in Millsboro. A faith-based nonprofit, Sonshine Equine helps facilitate the healing of body, mind and soul though professionally designed and structured equine activities. Since...
Child care report: First State lacks affordable options
A new report from Rodel shows that First State families do not have adequate access to affordable child care. A coalition of advocacy groups – including Rodel, the Delaware Association for the Education of Young Children, Delaware Readiness Teams and the First State Pre-K – conducted a survey with hundreds of Delaware families to gauge their feelings about child care ... Read More
Delaware State Parks attendance soars to another record
Lots of states saw increased attendance at state parks in 2020. With most indoor locations shuttered, taking a walk in a park was one of the few activities available. Now that those restrictions have ended, many states have seen their visitor numbers drop back to more regular levels. But that’s...
Graver-Robinson earns Certified Residential Specialist designation
Melissa Graver-Robinson has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors. Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 22,000 Realtors nationwide...
How to Get Your Delaware Real Estate License 2023
The process of becoming a real estate agent in Delaware is easier than completing the kitchen sink ice cream challenge. However, you still need to complete the required 99 hours of Delaware Real Estate Commission-approved (DREC) prelicensing education, pass your real estate exam, find an affiliate broker, and submit your application to start your real estate career in The First State. Slather some vinegar on your Thrasher Fries and learn how to get your Delaware real estate license.
Florida Nursing Schools and College Closed, Delaware Annuls 26 Nursing Licenses, but Names Not Released
Nationwide Nursing School Scandal Has Philly Tri-State Roots. News broke of Operation Nightingale in late January. The Justice Department closed down 3 fake nursing schools that handed out over 7,600 fake nursing degrees, certifications, and transcripts.
Rehoboth attorney gets a two-year suspension
A Rehoboth Beach attorney has been suspended from the practice of law for two years. The Delaware Supreme Court last month upheld the recommendations of the Board on Professional Responsibility and Office of Disciplinary Counsel that Andre C. Beauregard, violated professional conduct rules. The allegations arose from a private investigator’s...
Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
Delaware settles for a split decision in lawsuit over the state’s judicial balance provisions
The long-running legal battle over how Delaware picks judges for some of its courts appears to be over. After five years and two separate cases, the tussle over the state’s judicial balance provisions involving Wilmington lawyer James Adams and Gov. John Carney ends with a consent decree where the Carney Administration concedes part of Delaware’s rules for filling seats on its top-three courts is unconstitutional.
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
