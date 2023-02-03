Rev. John E. Dodds, 87, of St. Marys, OH, died 6:06 a.m., Fri. Feb. 3, 2023, at Otterbein-St. Marys. He was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Hardin Co., OH, the son of the John O. & Myrtle M. (Tracy) Dodds, who preceded him in death. On Oct. 24, 1954, he married Patricia Joan Lones, and she survives.

