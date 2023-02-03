OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO