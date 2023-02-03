Read full article on original website
Related
clarkson.edu
Clarkson University Spring 2023 Science Cafés Kick Off February 8
The spring 2023 Clarkson University Science Cafes begin on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:15pm in Potsdam at the Potsdam Civic Center in the Community Room at 2 Park Street with "Zooming to a Good Night’s Sleep." Humans spend nearly 33 years of their lives in bed, with 26 of...
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
wwnytv.com
Madrid home a total loss after Saturday night fire
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night for fire crews in St. Lawrence County. A fire broke out Saturday evening near Madrid on State Highway 310. Fire Chief Jacob Roome said the fire was fully involved in a two story home when crews arrived on scene. He...
wwnytv.com
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
Comments / 0