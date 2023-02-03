ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katee Sackhoff Disrobed 'For A Good Cause' In New Bathtub Photoshoot And The Big Bang Theory Fans Have Thoughts

By Jessica Rawden
 4 days ago

What do Britney Spears, American Pickers star Danielle Colby and Battlestar Galactica and The Big Bang Theory guest star Katee Sackhoff all have in common? Well, they’ve each recently dropped trou and hopped into the bathtub for a fun photoshoot in recent weeks (though Spears was posting for her haters and Colby was posting for herself ). Sackhoff made the move in order to draw attention to and raise money for a "good cause," as she put it.

Apparently, Katee Sackhoff is pals with Chris Salgardo, the head honcho behind Atwater Skincare. At least they like one another well enough that she was willing to not only put out a non-ad in support of the brand, but she also went naked for it. She explained that Chris and his team were creating a body scrub and cleansing bar in order to raise $10,000 for nonprofit RxArt  helping “children heal through the power of visual art.”

Pretty cool, but cool enough to hop into a bathtub for? It would seem so.

Katee Sackhoff loves to have fun on her socials and has never been a woman to shy away from conversations about fitness and loving her body , and I can’t say that going naked for a good cause was a total surprise. In fact, she did it once before.

However, my favorite part of this post just happens to be the fan response to the post. A bunch of Big Bang Theory fans caught wind of Sackhoff's tub pic, and remembered that time she hopped into a bathtub with Simon Helberg for a very memorable role on the CBS sitcom more than a decade ago. A slew of Big Bang fans commented, proving they have very long memories about Sackhoff's guest appearance.

  • "Surely Howard should be the other end?"
  • "This is one of Simon Hellberg’s dreams again isn’t it?"
  • "I guess I wasn’t the only one thinking about Howard from The Big Bang Theory for this photoshoot."
  • "Why is it I am envisioning Howard Wolowitz at the other end of the tub now 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ "
  • "Howard must be very good at holding his breath 😉"

Chris Salgardo thanked the Battlestar Galactica lead and frequent sci-fi star for her efforts, writing on the Instagram post:

I love you [Katee Sackhoff]! Thank you for always stepping up to support a great cause! Usually on a motorcycle, but the tub is just as great! 😘😘😘 you’re a rockstar !

It's unclear if this will be the last of the tub photos for a good cause, but if Katee Sackhoff was hoping to get my (and all the Big Bang Theory fans') attention before the weekend she certainly has it. It's a good thing I already needed some soap...

