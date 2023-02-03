BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two traffic alerts to keep on your radar if you’re driving through Berrien County!. The first is in Pipestone Township! E. Eureka Road, between Brush Lake Road and M-140, will be closed to prepare for resurfacing and tree-related work. Traffic will be blocked in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will fully re-open overnight and on the weekends.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO