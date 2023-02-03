Read full article on original website
WNDU
Benton Harbor High School among multiple Michigan schools to receive fake threat
Hearing held on bill to give driving privileges to undocumented citizens. City commissioners approved James Williams’ resignation at a meeting on Monday. Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann...
WNDU
KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - KC and The Sunshine Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this upcoming May!. It’s taking place on May 6 (Saturday) at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Chad
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!. Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola
Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
WNDU
Sleepless in Michiana: Life changing treatment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How we sleep at night can set the tone for the rest of our day, which is why sleeping poorly can have such a negative impact on our lives. David Schlundt didn’t think there was a big problem with his sleep. His wife said...
WNDU
Sleepless in Michiana: How to relax your body and mind
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Falling asleep can be a nightly struggle for many people. Maybe it’s a racing mind, stress from the day or anxiety about the next day. No matter what may be keeping your mind up at night, there are simple things you can do to try and turn the thoughts off.
WNDU
Sleepless in Michiana: Are sleep disorders on the rise?
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you toss and turn at night? Is falling asleep a nightly struggle? Is it a battle to stay asleep? Do you snore?. If you said yes to any of those questions, there could be a problem. Sleep is a huge part of our lives,...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
WNDU
Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine’s milkshake
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s better for melting stress than a delicious milkshake? Although you might need some help eating this one!. For a limited time only, the Caracas Bistro is offering up the Valentine’s shake. It features ice cream, an ice cream sandwich, cookies, and much more.
WNDU
Benton Harbor finance director resigns
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s finance director is stepping down. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners approved James Williams’ resignation at a meeting on Monday. In his resignation letter, he asked that the next person has “the opportunity to have access and...
WNDU
South Bend Common Council tables reparations resolution indefinitely
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council isn’t quite ready to dive into reparatory justice. Some last-minute maneuvering at the committee level Monday should allow members to wade in, instead. By a four-to-one margin, committee members indefinitely tabled a reparations resolution that was otherwise on course...
WNDU
SBPD: No violations found during internal investigation in the arrest of South Bend man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An internal investigation conducted by the South Bend Police Department has concluded that there were no violations by responding officers during the arrest of Marciio Perry. The investigation was prompted after Perry filed a complaint in regard to the physical detainment of his arrest on...
WNDU
Two road projects underway in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two traffic alerts to keep on your radar if you’re driving through Berrien County!. The first is in Pipestone Township! E. Eureka Road, between Brush Lake Road and M-140, will be closed to prepare for resurfacing and tree-related work. Traffic will be blocked in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will fully re-open overnight and on the weekends.
22 WSBT
Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive
Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
WNDU
Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday. Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley...
WNDU
Civil rights activists, family support arrested man at ‘Meet the Mayor’ event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller met with community members at a “Meet the Mayor” event at Riley High School. In attendance, family members and civil rights activists of Marciio ‘Donte’ Perry say he was wrongfully arrested last November and was a victim of what they call police brutality. Family and activists used the event to try and get some answers and accountability from Mayor Mueller and the department.
WNDU
First Alert Weather
Jake A. Brunette, 26, Elkhart, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, on Nov. 17, 2021. These gatherings are designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and offer them the chance to ask questions.
WNDU
Paw Paw man sentenced to five years for setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after lighting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo on fire. Joshua Brereton was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release on Monday afternoon. In October 2022, Brereton pleaded guilty to...
