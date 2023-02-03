ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Notre Dame great rips Tommy Rees after departure to Alabama

The departure of Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama shocked many in the Fighting Irish community including former players like Tim Brown. Brown took to social media Saturday and ripped Rees‘ departure to Tuscaloosa. “This is a great day for Irish football and maybe even a better day for Tommy Rees. I’ve been Read more... The post Notre Dame great rips Tommy Rees after departure to Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WNDU

KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - KC and The Sunshine Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this upcoming May!. It’s taking place on May 6 (Saturday) at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Chad

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!. Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola

Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

Sleepless in Michiana: Life changing treatment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How we sleep at night can set the tone for the rest of our day, which is why sleeping poorly can have such a negative impact on our lives. David Schlundt didn’t think there was a big problem with his sleep. His wife said...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Sleepless in Michiana: How to relax your body and mind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Falling asleep can be a nightly struggle for many people. Maybe it’s a racing mind, stress from the day or anxiety about the next day. No matter what may be keeping your mind up at night, there are simple things you can do to try and turn the thoughts off.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Sleepless in Michiana: Are sleep disorders on the rise?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you toss and turn at night? Is falling asleep a nightly struggle? Is it a battle to stay asleep? Do you snore?. If you said yes to any of those questions, there could be a problem. Sleep is a huge part of our lives,...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine’s milkshake

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s better for melting stress than a delicious milkshake? Although you might need some help eating this one!. For a limited time only, the Caracas Bistro is offering up the Valentine’s shake. It features ice cream, an ice cream sandwich, cookies, and much more.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor finance director resigns

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s finance director is stepping down. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners approved James Williams’ resignation at a meeting on Monday. In his resignation letter, he asked that the next person has “the opportunity to have access and...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

South Bend Common Council tables reparations resolution indefinitely

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council isn’t quite ready to dive into reparatory justice. Some last-minute maneuvering at the committee level Monday should allow members to wade in, instead. By a four-to-one margin, committee members indefinitely tabled a reparations resolution that was otherwise on course...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two road projects underway in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two traffic alerts to keep on your radar if you’re driving through Berrien County!. The first is in Pipestone Township! E. Eureka Road, between Brush Lake Road and M-140, will be closed to prepare for resurfacing and tree-related work. Traffic will be blocked in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will fully re-open overnight and on the weekends.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive

Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday. Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Civil rights activists, family support arrested man at ‘Meet the Mayor’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller met with community members at a “Meet the Mayor” event at Riley High School. In attendance, family members and civil rights activists of Marciio ‘Donte’ Perry say he was wrongfully arrested last November and was a victim of what they call police brutality. Family and activists used the event to try and get some answers and accountability from Mayor Mueller and the department.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather

ELKHART, IN

