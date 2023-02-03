ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
petguide.com

Best Washable Pee Pads for Dogs

Whether you are working through the potty-training process with a new puppy or caring for a senior dog struggling with incontinence, pee pads are an essential tool to keep your home clean. But the cost of disposable pads can add up quickly, and they create a lot of waste. If you’re looking for an environmentally friendly option that will be kind to your bank account, you may want to consider switching to a reusable pad instead.
WBBJ

Pet of Week: Rex

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex had a rough start in...
DogTime

Dog Goes Viral for Burying Cat Companion Hit by Car

A dog has gone viral on TikTok for burying a cat who was killed by a car.  TikTok user @innerthoughts.99 posted the footage, with the caption: “I just witnessed this today as i was passing the road, i saw a this dog and the cat shes carrying standing next to each other as i was […] The post Dog Goes Viral for Burying Cat Companion Hit by Car appeared first on DogTime.
People

Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'

Bruno's affectionate head-butting, distracting bedtime cuddling, and frequent "zoomies" made him the wrong fit for his last family, but this cat's tale has a happy ending A cat named Bruno returned to a New Jersey shelter a week after his adoption after his family found the pet "too affectionate." According to a Facebook Jan. 25 post from the Montville Animal Shelter, Bruno was recently adopted by a mother and her daughter, both first-time cat owners, which likely played a part in why they relinquished the animal one week...
MONTVILLE, NJ
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
pupvine.com

German Shepherd Pitbull Mix: Is This The Smartest Guard Dog?

The German Shepherd Pitbull canine could be a dog breed that just naturally became one of the mix dog breeds since both the German Shepherd dog and the Pitbull are famous dog breeds. However, there are theories that surround this mixed dog breed. Some say that experienced breeders in the...
WSVN-TV

Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note found with abandoned dog

(WSVN) - An animal shelter in Tennessee is turning to social media in hopes of finding the owner of a dog named Lilo that was abandoned with a heartbreaking note attached to its collar. The note, which was posted on Facebook by McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., stated that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

