Read full article on original website
Related
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
What are the best grooming products for cats and dogs?
Regular grooming is not only helpful in keeping your pet looking dapper, but it’s actually necessary for maintaining your furry friend’s health, including ear care and oral care.
petguide.com
Best Washable Pee Pads for Dogs
Whether you are working through the potty-training process with a new puppy or caring for a senior dog struggling with incontinence, pee pads are an essential tool to keep your home clean. But the cost of disposable pads can add up quickly, and they create a lot of waste. If you’re looking for an environmentally friendly option that will be kind to your bank account, you may want to consider switching to a reusable pad instead.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Man Mauled to Death by Dogs While Protecting His Pet: Police
Police haven't shared whether anyone was arrested in connection with the death.
WBBJ
Pet of Week: Rex
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex had a rough start in...
Dog Goes Viral for Burying Cat Companion Hit by Car
A dog has gone viral on TikTok for burying a cat who was killed by a car. TikTok user @innerthoughts.99 posted the footage, with the caption: “I just witnessed this today as i was passing the road, i saw a this dog and the cat shes carrying standing next to each other as i was […] The post Dog Goes Viral for Burying Cat Companion Hit by Car appeared first on DogTime.
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
Terrified cat owners keep their pets locked indoors amid fears a new cat shaver is on the prowl
Increasingly concerned families in Chatham, Kent, have revealed that up to 10 cats have returned home with bizarre markings in recent days amid concerns it could be a signal for thieves.
28 Stories From Graveyards, Funeral Homes, And Hospitals That Range From Freaky To Genuinely Heartbreaking
"Now, I am sitting here worrying about 'my' ghost baby. Is it lonely? I hope not."
Watch: Dog rescued after living with coyotes for months in Nevada
A dog was rescued in Nevada after spending at least 7 months living in the wild with a pack of coyotes.
Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'
Bruno's affectionate head-butting, distracting bedtime cuddling, and frequent "zoomies" made him the wrong fit for his last family, but this cat's tale has a happy ending A cat named Bruno returned to a New Jersey shelter a week after his adoption after his family found the pet "too affectionate." According to a Facebook Jan. 25 post from the Montville Animal Shelter, Bruno was recently adopted by a mother and her daughter, both first-time cat owners, which likely played a part in why they relinquished the animal one week...
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
pupvine.com
German Shepherd Pitbull Mix: Is This The Smartest Guard Dog?
The German Shepherd Pitbull canine could be a dog breed that just naturally became one of the mix dog breeds since both the German Shepherd dog and the Pitbull are famous dog breeds. However, there are theories that surround this mixed dog breed. Some say that experienced breeders in the...
Inside mystery of cemetery with tiny gravestones hidden away in woodlands
A PARK that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year is well-known for another unusual reason. Penrhos Coastal Park is one of Wales' hidden gems. Set apart from the mainland by the Menai Strait, the park is popular for its gorgeous and varied landscape. But for decades, people have...
WSVN-TV
Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note found with abandoned dog
(WSVN) - An animal shelter in Tennessee is turning to social media in hopes of finding the owner of a dog named Lilo that was abandoned with a heartbreaking note attached to its collar. The note, which was posted on Facebook by McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., stated that...
Comments / 0