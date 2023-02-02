Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Bills circulating on school lunches, residents with disabilities, snow removal
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several bills are circulating involving a few hot-button issues in Bismarck as the legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allocate general fund money toward school lunch programs. A House bill would allocate nearly 90-million dollars to fund lunches for the 2023 and 2024...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Legislature: Health care bill scrutinized, livestock bill discussed
(Bismarck, ND) -- Health care and Livestock appear to be taking their place in ongoing discussions during the 68th legislative session in Bismarck. A bill aimed at providing more health care options for North Dakotans is being met with opposition. House Bill 1416 states health insurers cannot obstruct a patient's...
nd.gov
Burgum signs HB 1279 expanding worker’s comp coverage for law enforcement and firefighters
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed House Bill 1279 to expand workers’ compensation coverage for full-time firefighters and law enforcement officers, providing greater support and helping to address the state’s workforce shortage by making North Dakota more attractive for those considering relocating from other states.
Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312
Pam Sagness says it sometimes shocks people how young students are when they first deal with mental health issues.
House Bill 1416 meets some opposition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
KFYR-TV
Bill aims to provide financial stability for people with disabilities and their families in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering a bill that could make a big difference for people with disabilities and their families. Senate Bill 2276 would reimburse family caregivers who provide “extraordinary care” to dependents who are on 1915(c) Medicaid Waivers. Those are for home and community-based services.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
mprnews.org
DFL steams ahead at MN Capitol, GOP brands it ‘extreme’
Republicans are outnumbered at Minnesota’s Capitol. And so far, they’ve been unable to stop an early onslaught of DFL-backed legislation on abortion, energy, voting and more. As the Legislature tilts toward an upcoming debate over a new state budget, Republicans are approaching their minority role this session with...
Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?
STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
KNOX News Radio
Biden OKs ND request for disaster declaration after November storm
President Biden has approved Gov. Burgum’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration for seven North Dakota counties impacted by a severe winter storm in November, costing more than $1.7 million. Those counties include Nelson, Wells, Dickey, Kidder, Mercer, Ransom and Sargent. Between Nov. 9th and 11th, the storm...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Official responds to complaints about childcare background checks at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- The Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services is refuting complaints about how long it's taking her department to complete background checks for people who want to work in the childcare industry. "If we get a full kit, which means someone has resided in North...
tsln.com
Two to be Inducted into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
A long-time beef industry spokesperson and a nationally-recognized holistic range manager are the latest inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame. Nancy Jo Bateman of New Salem, ND and Jerry Doan of McKenzie, ND will be inducted March 8th, during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.
North Dakota lawmakers host budget meeting inside state penitentiary
Not glossing over heavy topics like drugs, suicide, and violence, workers and inmates testified with a sense of optimism about successful programs that prepare people for life outside.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
KFYR-TV
Presidential disaster declaration approved for November snowstorm in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration for the snowstorm that hit the area in November. The assistance will bring financial aid to local communities as they work to recover the costs it took to clear roads...
Wineries in North Dakota are becoming more common
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wineries in North Dakota has been a growing business over the past few years, but how can we compete with wineries in warmer climates? The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association President says 20 years ago our state only had about 4 wineries. Fast forward to now, and there are about […]
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Legislature: Several bills fall short, while others on domestic violence, transparency, investment heard
(Bismarck, ND) -- The true definition of a mixed bag after a busy Thursday in the North Dakota State Legislature. The North Dakota House isn't moving forward with paid family leave legislation. The House rejected a bill that would have created a statewide family leave program. The proposal would have...
The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2023
I still get those butterflies in my stomach when I think of going to school. I'm not sure what it is, but you just never forget those feelings when you were young. Now, I've been out of school for much longer than I care to admit myself. Maybe I was a strange kid, but my anxiety always seem to kick it up a notch when I started thinking about that first day of school. I can still hear that first bell of the school year in my mind.
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
City In North Dakota Seeks To Bock Project By Chinese Company Near Vital US Air Force Base
Over much of the past few days, Americans have watched and wondered what the Chinese were doing in the sky above. An incident in North Dakota indicates Americans should pay closer attention to what China is doing on the ground, The U.S. Air Force is
