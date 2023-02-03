Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature "both fast travel and rideable creatures"

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have both fast travel and rideable creatures, according to the game's director.

As revealed in an upcoming issue of Play Magazine (which is due to release on February 14) Stig Asmussen - the director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - has said the sequel will feature fast travel as well as mounts to get across the game's world.

"We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A," Asmussen says, "the fast-travel is point to point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between." That's got to be good news for those wanting to take Cal and BD-1 on a tour around Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's map.

Unfortunately, we are no longer a month away from trying out this fast travel feature for ourselves, after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was unexpectedly delayed by six weeks . Now, instead of its previous March 17 release date, we'll have to wait until April 28 to reunite with Cal and BD-1. It's for a good reason, though. As developer Respawn revealed, the game needs a little more time "to hit the Respawn quality bar," which can only be a good thing.

It's not all bad though, some fans are genuinely relieved at the fact they've got a few more weeks before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases, as it means they've got time to catch up on other Star Wars projects like the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as well as the book Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars - a tie in novel which bridges the gap between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its highly anticipated sequel.

