3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinatorThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union AddressThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves
The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Jakub Vrana will be traded or bought out, and Patrick Kane has thought about a different jersey
Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that forward Jakub Vrana has likely played his last game for the Detroit Red Wings (he’s playing for their AHL team). Don’t count on a recall. He will likely be either traded by the deadline or bought out this offseason. David Pagnotta: Have...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin Wants $9 Million-Plus On New Deal With Red Wings
After Dylan Larkin scored five goals in the NHL All-Star Game and reminded everyone about just good he is, then seeing Bo Horvat sign for eight years and $8.5 million with the New York Islanders, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Larkin has drawn a line in the sand with the Detroit Red Wings. According to a report on Monday by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, he notes during NHL Tonight on NHL Network spot that Larkin is asking for at least $9 million per season on an eight-year agreement.
Yardbarker
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working for major trade deal with important player before the deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Yardbarker
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets
Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
Yardbarker
New Team Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
SNY's Ian Begley (on his show "The Putback") reports that a new team to show interest in Reddish is the Denver Nuggets. Via Begley: "I've heard that Denver had registered some interest in Cam Reddish recently, so you can add Denver to the name of teams that has had interest in Cam Reddish. I also think the Knicks had contact more recently with Detroit on a potential Reddish deal, so keep an eye there."
