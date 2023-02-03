Read full article on original website
Southridge coach Phil Vesel handed the keys to his junior backcourt — now he’s collecting return on investment
By Shane Hoffmann Phil Vesel approached his rising junior backcourt toward the end of the summer season with a message. “This is your guys' team now,” said Vesel, the Southridge boys basketball coach. The coach was addressing guards Carter Fortune and Kaden Groenig, ...
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open & Ready to Amaze You
In case you haven't heard, there's a new cake shop open Tri-Cities. I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey. ~ Pilar Hernandez (Angelica) Delicakes by Angelica recently opened its doors to customers in...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief
Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city. Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses. Both of the coffee...
11 Solid Stops to See at Broadmoor Park in Pasco
Broadmoor Park in Pasco has been completely re-vitalized. There's much more than a school. You can get a haircut, attend a class, work out, shop, and more at Broadmoor Park!. All the business owners pooled their resources to recently award one lucky recipient $2,000, no purchase necessary. I recently had the opportunity to see what's all there. I was surprised to learn there's a bridal boutique. And, if you like beer, check out Tri-City Taps.
Local Valentine’s ideas include James Beard semifinal restaurant, Chocolate Celebration
Think outside the box with these Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley experiences.
Ice Harbor sets closing date for its flagship location. When will the new brewery open?
The long awaited move to their new location down the street is near.
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
Before He Was the Father of Affirmative Action, He Was a Pasco City Councilman
It's Black History Month all over the United States, so today we'd like to honor and remember a civil rights icon who got his big break as a Pasco City councilman. Dr. Arthur Allen Fletcher was politically active in Kansas and California but it was his move to the Tri-Cities that changed his life, and the lives of countless others, forever. Fletcher is considered by many to be "the father of affirmative action," and his beliefs helped influence great American leaders, including several United States presidents. His efforts on the Revised Philadelphia Plan, requiring government contractors to hire minorities, made it the first piece of affirmative action legislature passed in the country.
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
How Zip Codes Were Determined For the Tri-Cities
It's barely a thought anymore, unless you're sending something through the US Postal System, about your zip code. The five digit sequence, which can be expanded to nine with a hyphen, is the last part of your address to make sure your mail gets to you. Have you wondered why the system was created and how the individual codes came to be?
WSP Seeking Witnesses to Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident on State Route 240 in Richland
RICHLAND, WA - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking assistance from the public with locating a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian with a vehicle early Sunday morning on State Route 240 within the city limits of Richland, WA. The collision reportedly occurred...
5 school employees save a Tri-City student’s life after his heart stopped
“(The student) is going to come back to us, and the only reason is because of this crew.”
Dangerous Pursuit Ends With Man Arrested For Pointing Gun at Motorists
Teamwork paid off after a man was taken into custody for pointing a gun at motorists. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted Washington State Patrol after receiving reports of a man pointing a firearm at motorists and then firing the weapon into the air. After the vehicle was...
