DC live-action films are going through their greatest upheaval and renovation since Man of Steel in 2013, leaving fans both excited and nervous about the upcoming slate of projects under James Gunn's lead. Considering the mixed-to-subpar response to recent DC films, many think it's crunch time for the DCU before it falls into obscurity, signaling the importance of striking gold before the superhero rush dies out. One of the announcements with the most potential is The Brave and the Bold, a Batman film set to introduce Damian Wayne to the silver screen. However, if Gunn is looking for a way to rejuvenate the DCU, the answer isn't just another version of Bruce Wayne. What DC needs right now is a passing of the torch to the true successor of Batman's cowl: Dick Grayson. Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne as the new Batman and Robin is exactly what the DCU needs and would be a perfect catalyst to spark new life into not just Batman, but the entirety of the DCU.

2 DAYS AGO