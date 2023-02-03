Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Now Is the Time for a Batman and Robin Movie With Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne
DC live-action films are going through their greatest upheaval and renovation since Man of Steel in 2013, leaving fans both excited and nervous about the upcoming slate of projects under James Gunn's lead. Considering the mixed-to-subpar response to recent DC films, many think it's crunch time for the DCU before it falls into obscurity, signaling the importance of striking gold before the superhero rush dies out. One of the announcements with the most potential is The Brave and the Bold, a Batman film set to introduce Damian Wayne to the silver screen. However, if Gunn is looking for a way to rejuvenate the DCU, the answer isn't just another version of Bruce Wayne. What DC needs right now is a passing of the torch to the true successor of Batman's cowl: Dick Grayson. Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne as the new Batman and Robin is exactly what the DCU needs and would be a perfect catalyst to spark new life into not just Batman, but the entirety of the DCU.
Collider
'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special': Premiere Date, Characters, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is an HBO Max event set in the world of Harley Quinn. Ivy and Harley are among the most popular couples in DC Comics, so it makes perfect sense for HBO to capitalize on the love we all have for the show with a special presentation.
Collider
Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis' 10 Best Movie Roles, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
Jamie Lee Curtis received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Her acting career began in 1977 as part of the TV show Quincy M.E. Since then, she has been part of 83 different projects, bringing to life some of the most iconic on screen, from annoyed IRS employees to the iconic Laurie Strode of Halloween.
Collider
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Spotlights Kang the Conqueror
We’re at no shortage of images, teasers, and trailers for the upcoming third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and today the team is at it again, bringing an all-new featurette to the front. The latest bit to come from the quantum realm is centered around Marvel’s newest big-bad—Kang the Conqueror. Played by Lovecraft Country and Devotion star Jonathan Majors, the villain will be the first major evil player that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man aka Scott Lang comes up against on his own, hanging a possibly catastrophic outcome in the balance.
Collider
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Star in Rom-Com '42.6'
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart will star as co-leads in Craig Gillespie's next feature, 42.6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon Studios will produce the movie, from a screenplay by Seth Reiss, which will tell the story of a young man (Samberg) who is cryogenically frozen as a part of an unconventional experiment to save his life. 42.6 years after he's frozen, he wakes up to find himself alone in a future where he has no one to turn to but his ex-girlfriend (Smart), who is now older than him thanks to the time jump.
Collider
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
Collider
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
Collider
From ‘Trading Places’ to 'A Fish Called Wanda’: 10 Highly Underrated Jamie Lee Curtis Roles
Jamie Lee Curtis is a beloved actress. She is versatile, talented, and relatable. She has also been celebrated for her down-to-earth personality and genuineness, endearing her to audiences. Curtis’ career is nothing short of exceptional, starring in a wide range of genres, from horror in Halloween to drama in her recently Academy Awards nominated role in Everywhere All at Once. She has consistently delivered standout performances.
Collider
First 'Hell of a Summer' Image Teases Finn Wolfhard's Upcoming Horror Comedy
A first look has been revealed for Hell of a Summer, the feature directorial debut of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, who also co-wrote and will both star in the film. The exclusive image from Variety shows Wolfhard and Bryk's characters staring down the barrels of their flashlights...
Collider
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Early Reactions Call It the MCU's 'Star Wars'
After a somewhat brief hiatus, Marvel is back in cinemas to kick off its Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The official premiere is still a little over a week away, but some critics have had the chance to watch it early, and tonight they took to Twitter to share their impressions of the new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and spill the beans on what kind of setting it establishes for the future of the mega-franchise.
Collider
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Was Right to Keep the Violence Offscreen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. In “Please Hold to My Hand,” the fourth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, the primary danger came not from fungal zombies, but from all too human person-to-person violence. From Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) Kansas City ambush and its agonizing aftermath to Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) executing her prisoner, the real threat came from other people. But in each case, the actual violence is kept mostly out of frame — time and again, we hear the sounds but don’t see the carnage, sticking instead with either the perpetrator or a bystander. By leaving the physical violence, but not the survivors’ reactions, to our imaginations, The Last of Us emphasizes the cost — or the ease — of taking another life in this harsh new world.
Collider
Ellie's Got a Gun: What Happens in 'The Last of Us' Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.This week's episode of The Last of Us, "Please Hold My Hand," finally has Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get the gun she pestered Joel (Pedro Pascal) for so long about. It took her three episodes, but her guardian finally gave in after she displayed enough awareness of what it meant to wield a weapon to the point of saving his life. This is never an easy topic to deal with and Joel knows it, especially seeing as Ellie is still a kid, but when you live in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies, well, maybe it does have its merits, so he lets her keep it.
Collider
Oscar Nominated 'The Whale' Sets Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Release Dates
Audiences can soon revisit the Academy Award-nominated film as The Whale has its eyes set on an official Blu-ray and DVD release date. Hitting shelves on March 14, the film will be available on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD for $21.99 and $19.98, respectively. Alongside its home media release, the film will also feature additional behind-the-scenes bonus content, such as "People Are Amazing: Making The Whale," which focuses on the production, and "The Sounds of the Sea: Scoring The Whale," which offers audiences an inside look into the movie's captivating music.
Collider
‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."
Collider
A24 Celebrates the Brennaissance With Brendan Fraser Zine [Exclusive]
The past few months have seen audiences welcome back beloved actor Brendan Fraser in a big way. Though Fraser never technically went anywhere, working fairly consistently over the years, it was his starring turn in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale that launched Fraser back into the public eye, launching what has since been dubbed the "Brenaissance." Now A24 is getting in on the fun with the launch of the February issue of their zine, which is devoted entirely to Fraser, and features an introduction by Aranofsky, which Collider is excited to exclusively share today.
Collider
Gossip Girl & 9 Other Shows Cancelled After Two Seasons
Much like Goldilocks and her issues with the porridge, chairs, and beds, some shows stay too long, some not long enough, and some just right. When it comes to shows that left us too early, there are always going to be ones that come to mind as being the right choice, but some that just make us sad.
Collider
'Abbott Elementary' Enrolls 'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri in a Recurring Role
The new school year is in full swing, and Abbott Elementary is welcoming a new member into its ranks. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is joining the current second season in a recurring role. Edebiri will play Ayesha, Janine's sister. She will be introduced in this week's Valentine's Day episode.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Creators Explain the Importance of Ellie's Joke Book
The latest episode of The Last of Us, HBO's runaway smash-hit series, may not have been quite as emotionally hard-hitting as last week's feature-length production, but it did bring to the table something equally important from the games as Bill and Frank's back-story, and that is Ellie's joke book. Discovering it - as well as a slightly more risqué piece of reading material - after their soujourn to Bill and Frank's home, Ellie attempts to lighten the mood by asking Joel a series of questions like 'what clothes do mermaids wear to math class?' and 'why did the scarecrow get an award?'
Comments / 0